Ravens News 5/23: Contract Situations and more

Lamar Jackson At this point all parties seem resigned to the fact that a new deal is highly unlikely. Owner Steve Bisciotti doesn’t seem up to stroke a check for $200M, and short of guaranteeing around $250M I don’t see Jackson engaging in much contract talk. Baltimore’s offer before the start of last season got them nowhere and was worth around just $35M a year, as I have been reporting since February, and the QB market has exploded again since then. Likely outcome: Franchise tag for 2023, and beyond that who knows.

The option pickup rate for slots 19-32 has dropped from 58% for the 2011-2014 draft classes to 36% for the 2015-2019 classes. These are the slots where teams typically have three choices: Draft a lower-rated player at a premium position; draft a higher-rated player at a non-premium position; or trade the selection for a veteran player. That last choice appears increasingly appealing. Teams excited about the guards, running backs, off-ball linebackers and defensive tackles they selected 19th through 32nd this year should know that players from these non-premium positions had their options picked up just three times in 20 chances (15%) across the 2015-2019 drafts. Even if players at these positions contribute, teams must decide whether the premium option prices represent good value. 16. Baltimore Ravens: 61 percent ADP 2011-19: 22.89 (29th-highest) The Ravens get half-credit for the option pickup on receiver Marquise Brown, who had his option exercised by Arizona after Baltimore traded him to the Cardinals during the draft. If the Ravens do not pick up the option on Patrick Queen next offseason, well, check out the final paragraph in the Chiefs’ entry above and remember Queen was the 28th pick in his draft class — a longer shot than a first-round pedigree might indicate.

10 Thoughts Heading Into Organized Team Activities - Ryan Mink

Duvernay will specifically need to show that he can be a deep speed threat this offseason. Bateman can make big plays, but he’s not known for being a pure burner. Duvernay isn’t either yet, and seeing him try to get overtop Marcus Williams and the defense will be fun. Another offensive lineman to watch is Ja’Wuan James, who is looking to return to game action for the first time since 2019. James practiced down the stretch of last season but didn’t suit up for Sunday. Will he be called upon to fill in for rehabbing left tackle Ronnie Stanley? Don’t forget about second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes. He showed good explosion and a nifty dip move to turn the corner in practices last offseason. Injuries derailed his rookie year, but if he continues to develop he could carve out a role this summer in a unit that needs reinforcements. Brandon Stephens is presumably moving back to cornerback this year considering all the depth the Ravens have at safety and the need for more corner depth. It’s another transition for the former college running back and this is the start of seeing whether he can hang in the slot.

Baltimore’s defense collapsed due to injury last season, but there were some strong underlying metrics that point to a rebound. The Ravens finished third in yards allowed per play and eighth in the share of opponent drives that ended in a score, for example. With better health, plus Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton on board, they should be back in or around the top 10.

Can Rashod Bateman Carry the Ravens Passing Attack? - Todd Karpovich

“Rashod made great progress,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. “He suffered the injury, as a lot of our guys did, early on. He missed, how many games? Maybe four or five games, maybe six games early in the year. The thing I’ve been impressed [about] with Rashod [is] his route running, [he has] very, very good hands and his attitude this year – his ability day-in and day-out to compete, to learn the offense, to challenge the defensive backs every single day, and he made plays when he had the chance. “He’s very strong to the football. We think he’s going to make a big, big jump this year in his second year, and we’re very excited for his future.” The Ravens plan to strike more downfield this season and Bateman will play a key role with that strategy. “I’m just glad I got out healthy,” Bateman said. “I feel like I’m going into the offseason strong so I can work on the things that I need to work on to come back next year and have a better chance of performing at a higher level. My rookie season, it went OK in my opinion, coming back from injury and working my way back. I’m just thankful to be here, be a part of this organization, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Top Teams Still in Need of Wide Receiver Post Landry Signing - J.B. Butler