Realistic 2022 rookie expectations for the Ravens: Jalyn Armour-Davis

It’s been several weeks since the 2022 NFL Draft concluded and the hype for the Baltimore Ravens’ impressive 11-man haul is still high. Often overly optimistic and sometimes unfair projections are placed on first-year players entering the league before they even take a snap in the preseason. With that in mind, the return of my annual realistic expectation article series has arrived.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Round 4 No. 119 overall

The former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide is yet another prospect that screamed Raven at a position of need when the team was on the clock for the second time in the fourth round. He is a perfect fit in Baltimore not just because he hails from the same school as former General Manager Ozzie Newsome and the team’s top cornerback, Marlon Humphrey.

He is actually the first player from Alabama that current General Manager Eric DeCosta has drafted since he took over as the head of the team’s front office. Armour-Davis has the physical tools and powerhouse program pedigree that DeCosta has shown he covets from prospects with alluring traits but not a wealth of experience at the college level.

His game and path to the NFL resemble that of Anthony Averett who was also a one-year starter for the Crimson Tide before being drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round in his respective draft class in 2018.

Averett provided quality depth during his time in Baltimore and played well when he got his first opportunity to consistently start last season in place of Marcus Peters when he was lost for the year.

The Ravens lost Averett to free agency this offseason when he signed a one-year deal but found what many project to be a perfect replacement in Armour-Davis. They were razor-thin at perimeter corner entering the draft and addressed it with a talented defensive back that possesses great size, length, and athleticism.

As a rookie, Armour-Davis’ will likely be in a reserve role on defense and heavily active on special teams, particularly on kick/punt coverage and blocking units. His presence could provide some schematic flexibility for first-year Defensive Coordinator Mike MacDonald when opposing offenses deploy multiple receiver sets. If they line up their best receiver in the slot, which happens regularly, the Ravens can bump Humphrey into the slot where he is just as, if not even more, dominant.