Ravens’ third-round pick Travis Jones signs rookie contract

On Friday afternoon, the Ravens announced, per the team’s official Twitter account, that 2022 third-round pick Travis Jones had officially signed his rookie contract.

Pen to paper❗️@bigtrav76 has signed his rookie contract! pic.twitter.com/yThbSlWPTV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 20, 2022

Jones, who the Ravens drafted out of UConn with the No. 76 overall selection, is the team’s second draft pick to sign his rookie deal thus far. Sixth-round pick Tyler Badie was the first, as he put pen to paper earlier this month.

The Ravens’ selection of Jones in the third round drew high remarks in NFL circles, having widely been perceived as a great value selection and potential steal. Prior to the draft, Jones was viewed by many as an early-second round talent. Some mock drafts even had him off the board as early as the end of the first round.

Instead, Jones wound up sliding further than anticipated, much to the Ravens’ delight. They stuck to their “best player available” strategy and landed the 6-foot-4 defensive tackle without needing to trade up to do so. Jones, a standout at the Senior Bowl back in February, figures to play meaningful defensive snaps in 2022 for the Ravens.

Although the team recently re-signed Calais Campbell and signed Michael Pierce, as well, veterans Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis are no longer with the team. So, there will be playing time available on the defensive line this year, especially when factoring in Derek Wolfe’s recovery from offseason hip surgery. Given his athleticism, versatility and pass-rushing ability, Jones should factor into the rotation from Day 1.

In the coming days and weeks, expect more of the Ravens’ 11-man draft class to join Jones and Badie in signing their rookie contracts, also.