Ravens receive A grade from PFF for entire offseason

With the draft and free agency behind us, PFF’s Sam Monson gave every NFL team a grade for their offseason moves.

“There is still time to tinker with NFL rosters as we head toward the start of training camps and the ramp-up for the 2022 regular season, but most of the roster construction of the offseason has already been completed,” said Monson. “Teams have navigated through free agency, trades, and the draft, as the biggest means open to change their fortunes have come and gone.”

The Ravens were one team to receive an A grade from Monson for their offseason accomplishments.

“Baltimore’s free agency period was quiet enough, with solid additions in the form of defensive tackle Michael Pierce, safety Marcus Williams and offensive lineman Morgan Moses, but the big moves the team made were in the draft,” said Monson. “Marquise Brown had grown dissatisfied with life in Baltimore and wanted out, so the Ravens were able to trade him to Arizona for a first-round draft pick. Brown eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time last season and has averaged just 1.75 yards per route run for his NFL career. He has been a big-play threat for the team but hasn’t been the kind of true difference-maker the Ravens expected when they drafted him. To get an equivalent pick back for him after three years of his career is great business.”

Baltimore has yet to add another piece to the wide receiver corps after losing their leading receiver from last season, but there is no denying the sound process and results achieved in the trade.

“In the draft, the Ravens took outstanding players,” Monson continued. “Tyler Linderbaum is the best center prospect PFF has seen enter the draft since 2014, and he could immediately become one of the best three centers in the game. Kyle Hamilton was being talked about as a player good enough to go No. 2 or No. 3 overall before some pedestrian 40 times killed his draft stock, but he has the kind of elite tape that overcomes the relative value of the safety position.”

For the second year in a row, the Ravens added two players in the first round of the draft with the expectations of immediate impact from both.

Monson finished by pointing out Baltimore’s Day 2 draft picks.

“David Ojabo was a first-round talent before he blew out his Achilles during his pro day, and he represents a smart gamble by the Ravens in the second round. Additionally, Travis Jones is a phenomenal fit inside Baltimore’s defensive scheme. The Ravens had arguably the best draft this year.”

Ojabo was projected as a potential option with the No. 14 overall pick before his unfortunate injury. The Michigan Wolverine pass rusher will reunite with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and former high school teammate Odafe Oweh when he returns to the field of play.