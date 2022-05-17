Rashod Bateman responds to critics asking ‘can the Ravens win with their current WR corps?’

After a blissful year of not concerning ourselves with wide receiver chatter, we’ve returned to the norm. Each available free agent pass-catcher is considered as a possible Ravens target. Every wideout without a contract becomes considered as the Ravens No. 2 guy. It also comes with everybody is questioning whether or not the Ravens can win with their current wideout room. Some, even, like Pressbox’s Glenn Clark, are calling it a crisis.

“We have to describe what’s facing the Ravens as what it is. It’s … it’s a damn crisis,” Clark wrote.

Others, including myself, have been covering this topic since the Ravens traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN's Matt Miller Still Praising Ravens' 2022 Draft Classhttps://t.co/grp0CeqJ5b — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) May 16, 2022

“Anti-Ravens” they say, ignoring the massive talent gap between the AFC and NFC, and the fact that Baltimore has gotten Lamar no proven help whatsoever at WR (as I said in the episode) — Rob “Stats” Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) May 17, 2022

.@R_bateman2 on the cover of https://t.co/9iWsW35efD right now. @GopherFootball



Can the Ravens win now with the current WR corps? — Adam Neuman (@AdamJNeuman) May 17, 2022

But the leader of the receiver room, Rashod Bateman, has an answer for the critics.

we can and we will, y’all talk much https://t.co/VRXGCrW8Km — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) May 17, 2022

The issue isn’t that the Ravens are right or wrong in their approach. They’re different. They aren’t utilizing a heavy passing scheme to win games, but they are winning. Since Jackson became the starting quarterback, the Ravens are 37-12. Their winning percentage is .755. The argument for the Ravens is their successful without having a “traditional” passing game. The argument against, is they could improve their offense by adding one, as wide receivers are being valued more in the modern era and it “never hurts” to add another weapon for your franchise quarterback. But regardless, if the question is “can they win with their current wide receiver corps” the answer is yes.