Ravens News 5/17: Instant Impact and more

22-man starter projections for all 32 NFL teams - Ben Linsey

BALTIMORE RAVENS QB Lamar Jackson DI Calais Campbell RB J.K. Dobbins DI Michael Pierce FB Patrick Ricard Edge Odafe Oweh WR Rashod Bateman Edge Tyus Bowser WR Devin Duvernay LB Patrick Queen TE Mark Andrews LB Josh Bynes LT Ronnie Stanley CB Marlon Humphrey LG Ben Cleveland CB Marcus Peters C Tyler Linderbaum CB Brandon Stephens RG Kevin Zeitler S Kyle Hamilton RT Morgan Moses S Marcus Williams All signs are pointing toward the Ravens operating out of a lot of heavy personnel groupings with two or fewer wide receivers on the field in 2022. They traded away their No. 1 target at the position over the last several seasons (Marquise Brown) while adding two tight ends in the draft (Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely) and re-signing Nick Boyle and Patrick Ricard. Justin Madubuike isn’t included above, but he will play a significant role alongside Calais Campbell and Michael Pierce as a base end. Baltimore has some nice depth on the defensive line with Derek Wolfe and Travis Jones as well.

Ranking top 10 most impactful 2022 NFL Draft classes for upcoming season: Giants rookies ready to roll - Chris Trapasso

9. Baltimore Ravens Impactful rookies: S Kyle Hamilton, OL Tyler Linderbaum, DT Travis Jones, TE Charlie Kolar, P Jordan Stout The Ravens aren’t too keen on opening the vault for sizable second contracts, but they adore themselves some young, cheap talent. Hamilton was my No. 1 overall prospect in this class, the modern-day, matchup-proof safety. Linderbaum is going to be a force at center in Greg Roman’s diverse run game. Baltimore was rumored to be ready to pick Jordan Davis at No. 14 before the Eagles jumped in front of them. Didn’t bother GM Eric DeCosta. He just waited two more rounds to get another intimidating nose tackle in Jones, who has more pass-rush moves in his arsenal than the Georgia star. Kolar is the second coming of Mark Andrews and Stout will improve the punt game. Quality class, as usual, from the Ravens.

“Spirits are high,” Peters said. “I’m in the right place, going in the right direction with my leg. Yeah, man, I’m making good progress. I’m feeling good.” You guys have undergone a lot of changes, both on the coaching staff and on the roster. What’s your excitement level for the upcoming season? I’m excited as hell. We’re a Super Bowl-contending team. We just have to put it together, stay healthy and stay focused. I’m really excited. I’ll put us up against anybody, man. We play football. A lot of people have wondered about the possibility of your signing a contract extension this offseason. Is that something you’d be open to? I’m going to just say this. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else. I feel comfortable being here. If some things get worked out, then they get worked out. But as of right now, I’m in the last year of my deal. I’m here to get my leg better and just play ball at the highest level I can play ball at. The rest of the shit will take care of itself.

Baltimore Ravens Sign LB Vince Biegel To 1-Year Deal - Brandon Weigel

The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Vince Biegel, who’s played both inside and outside during his four NFL seasons, to a one-year contract, the team announced. Biegel played 2019 and 2021 with the Miami Dolphins, missing the season in between after suffering a torn Achilles. In his first year with the Dolphins, Biegel played in 15 games, 10 of them starts, as an inside linebacker and recorded 59 combined tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and one interception. He returned from the injury to only play in five games, making two tackles. The Ravens said Biegel could provide depth at inside linebacker following the departure of Chris Board, who signed with the Detroit Lions, or help on the outside as second-round draft pick David Ojabo continues rehabbing his own torn Achilles.

Ravens Still Could Make Play for Veteran Wide Receiver - Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are bullish on their young group of wide receivers. However, they could still use a veteran pass-catcher to help anchor that unit, especially after Marquise Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Julio Jones and T.Y. Hilton are two other veteran playmakers still available and could potentially land in Baltimore. Odell Beckham and Will Fuller are also potential candidates. Beckham Age: 29 2021 Stats: 44 catches, 537 yards, 5 TD, 14 games Analysis: Beckham is still dealing with a knee injury and will miss some time in the 2022 season. If he’s still available once the season kicks off and the Ravens are struggling, he could be an option, but it’s not likely. Fuller Age: 28 Analysis: Injuries derailed Fuller’s season last year and now he is a free agent. However, Fuller has the potential to bounce back and he finished as Pro Football Focus’ 10th highest-graded wide receiver in 2020. He’s a player that could potentially draw the Ravens’ interest.