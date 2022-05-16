Ravens sign veteran free agent linebacker Vince Biegel

Despite coming away with quite the impressive haul in the 2022 NFL draft, one of the Baltimore Ravens’ biggest remaining needs was at outside linebacker. They selected former Michigan standout pass rusher David Ojabo in the second round. However, he might miss most, if not all of his rookie season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon suffered at his Pro Day back in March.

The team must have had that in mind, along with the fact that veteran edge defender Justin Houston remains unsigned, when they signed free agent linebacker Vince Biegel to a one-year contract on Monday.

We have signed linebacker @VinceBiegel!



Welcome to Baltimore!https://t.co/lLkInZgknh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 16, 2022

Biegel is a five-year veteran who possesses the positional versatility to play both inside and outside linebacker. He also has a strong special teams background. He was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Wisconsin by the Green Bay Packers and has spent the past three years with the Miami Dolphins. He made 10 starts and recorded 2.5 sacks and 59 total tackles in 2019, when he saw his most extensive playing time on defense in his career.

It’s too early to tell what Biegel’s chances of making the final 53-man roster are. However, the Ravens don’t have many healthy outside linebackers at the moment and his diverse skillset is a trait the team covets. With Tyus Bowser also recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered in January, the team needs more depth at the position for the remainder of the offseason program, training camp, and perhaps even the start of the 2022 regular season.