Ravens’ opening odds for (almost) every game of the 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 regular season schedule has been announced and predictions for the season is rolling in. But, it’s time to take a look at how the oddsmakers for DraftKings sportsbook is seeing the Ravens’ season will play out, as they have already released odds on 16 of their 18 games (Cleveland Browns odds have not been released on account of the uncertainty with their quarterback Deshaun Watson). So, how does Las Vegas see the Ravens finishing this season?

Week 1: The Ravens are favored to beat the Jets on the road by 4.5 points (1-0).

Week 2: The Ravens are favored to beat the Dolphins at home by 4 points (2-0).

Week 3: The Ravens are a pick 'em against the Patriots on the road (2-0-1)

Week 4: The Ravens are underdogs to beat the Bills at home by 1 point (2-1-1).

Week 5: The Ravens are favored to beat the Bengals at home by 1 point (3-1-1).

Week 6: The Ravens are favored to beat the Giants on the road by 3.5 points (4-1-1).

Week 7: No odds given in their game with the Browns.*

Week 8: The Ravens are underdogs to beat the Buccaneers on the road by 3.5 points (4-2-1).

Week 9: The Ravens are favored to beat the Saints on the road by 1 point (5-2-1).

The Ravens are favored to beat the Saints on the road by 1 point (5-2-1). Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: The Ravens are favored to beat the Panthers at home by 7 points (6-2-1).

Week 12: The Ravens are favored to beat the Jaguars on the road by 4 points (7-2-1).

Week 13: The Ravens are favored to beat the Broncos at home by 1.5 points (8-2-1).

Week 14: The Ravens are favored to beat the Steelers on the road by 2 points (9-2-1).

Week 15: No odds given in their game with the Browns.*

Week 16: The Ravens are favored to beat the Falcons at home by 7.5 points (10-2-1).

Week 17: The Ravens are favored to beat the Steelers at home by 5.5 points (11-2-1).

Week 18: The Ravens are underdogs to beat the Bengals on the road by 3 points (11-3-1).

*For the purpose of this exercise, instead of negating the games played against the Browns, let’s say they split the Browns games 1-1.

The final Ravens record, according to Las Vegas: 12-4-1

Takeaways