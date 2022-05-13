Ravens’ opening odds for (almost) every game of the 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 regular season schedule has been announced and predictions for the season is rolling in. But, it’s time to take a look at how the oddsmakers for DraftKings sportsbook is seeing the Ravens’ season will play out, as they have already released odds on 16 of their 18 games (Cleveland Browns odds have not been released on account of the uncertainty with their quarterback Deshaun Watson). So, how does Las Vegas see the Ravens finishing this season?
- Week 1: The Ravens are favored to beat the Jets on the road by 4.5 points (1-0).
- Week 2: The Ravens are favored to beat the Dolphins at home by 4 points (2-0).
- Week 3: The Ravens are a pick ‘em against the Patriots on the road (2-0-1)
- Week 4: The Ravens are underdogs to beat the Bills at home by 1 point (2-1-1).
- Week 5: The Ravens are favored to beat the Bengals at home by 1 point (3-1-1).
- Week 6: The Ravens are favored to beat the Giants on the road by 3.5 points (4-1-1).
- Week 7: No odds given in their game with the Browns.*
- Week 8: The Ravens are underdogs to beat the Buccaneers on the road by 3.5 points (4-2-1).
- Week 9: The Ravens are favored to beat the Saints on the road by 1 point (5-2-1).
- Week 10: BYE WEEK
- Week 11: The Ravens are favored to beat the Panthers at home by 7 points (6-2-1).
- Week 12: The Ravens are favored to beat the Jaguars on the road by 4 points (7-2-1).
- Week 13: The Ravens are favored to beat the Broncos at home by 1.5 points (8-2-1).
- Week 14: The Ravens are favored to beat the Steelers on the road by 2 points (9-2-1).
- Week 15: No odds given in their game with the Browns.*
- Week 16: The Ravens are favored to beat the Falcons at home by 7.5 points (10-2-1).
- Week 17: The Ravens are favored to beat the Steelers at home by 5.5 points (11-2-1).
- Week 18: The Ravens are underdogs to beat the Bengals on the road by 3 points (11-3-1).
*For the purpose of this exercise, instead of negating the games played against the Browns, let’s say they split the Browns games 1-1.
The final Ravens record, according to Las Vegas: 12-4-1
Takeaways
- The Ravens are underdogs at home against the Bills. It’s not often the Ravens are “home dogs.” Since John Harbaugh became the head coach in 2008, the Ravens have the third-best home winning percentage in the NFL (71.8%), behind only the Green Bay Packers (79.5%) and the New England Patriots (79.8%). They’re also the second-best team against the spread, at +2.8 (BetIQ).
- Ravens vs. Patriots is a “pick ‘em” game. Maybe it’s confidence—or hubris, but I expected the Ravens to be favored in this matchup. Then again, the last time they met, November 2020, the Patriots (and mother nature, let’s be honest), defeated the Ravens 17-23 in a sloppy affair.
- Ravens favored on the road against the Steelers. It’s probably happened recently, but it’s always peculiar to see a road team favored in a division matchup. I think this speaks to how uncertain oddsmakers and the NFL world is when it comes to the post-Roethlisberger era for the Steelers. Will Mitchell Trubisky be good or bad? Could Kenny Pickett become their guy and change these odds? This matchup isn’t until Week 14, so I’m looking forward to returning to this article mid-December.
- A four-win boost from 2021. Last year, the Ravens finished with an 8-9 record, including a six-game losing streak to close out the season. If they were to finish 12-4-1, it would be a solid bounce-back after placing fourth in the division a season ago. If they were to win their “pick ‘em” game against the Patriots, they’d be sitting at a comfortable 13-4. If it falls out of their favor, 12-5 is still an excellent place to be, especially in the absolutely loaded AFC.
