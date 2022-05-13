Tight end Nick Boyle agrees to a ‘reworked’ contract

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Baltimore Ravens and tight end Nick Boyle have agreed to a “reworked” contract.

Boyle’s salary of $5M was lowered to $1.12M, with a $2.63M signing bonus + $1.25M available via incentives. $1M of his 2023 salary was converted to a roster bonus next year.



This creates $2.565M in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 13, 2022

The move helps to free up cap space, as the Ravens currently have $7.1 million available prior to the move [overthecap.com]. It’s worth noting, the Ravens will lose some of that cap space as they will need to sign their rookie class, as they’ve only agreed to a deal with sixth-round running back Tyler Badie.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, this could also be a sign that Boyle will have to prove he’s healthy and capable of playing for the Ravens in 2022.

Look he’s going to have to prove he’s healthy. There’s no doubt about that. He’s going to have to stay on field during camp and show that. But this makes it more likely he gets that opportunity. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 13, 2022

All of the injury issues began when Boyle suffered a significant injury against the New England Patriots back in November 2020. A year later, Boyle spoke to the media about it and shared the numerous injuries from the play.

Ravens TE Nick Boyle shares the extent of his injuries from last year. Part of him hamstring was “off the bone.” pic.twitter.com/F3DEaCP6Fr — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) November 24, 2021

The Ravens currently have a lot of tight ends on the roster, and also fullback Patrick Ricard who they re-signed this offseason. As it stands, they have four tight ends, as they drafted Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely less than a month ago and have All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews leading the charge. It’s a possibility Boyle could be out due to a numbers game. It’s hard to see the Ravens rostering five tight ends and Ricard. However, Boyle has been a foundational piece for the Ravens’ running game, and the Ravens appreciate his versatility as a blocker alongside his pass-catching ability. They also appear to be reconstructing with the 2019 season in mind, which heavily utilized tight ends and could allow them to keep more for the sake of rotation.