Tight end Nick Boyle agrees to a ‘reworked’ contract

The Ravens and Nick Boyle have modified the veteran’s contract

By Kyle P Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Baltimore Ravens and tight end Nick Boyle have agreed to a “reworked” contract.

The move helps to free up cap space, as the Ravens currently have $7.1 million available prior to the move [overthecap.com]. It’s worth noting, the Ravens will lose some of that cap space as they will need to sign their rookie class, as they’ve only agreed to a deal with sixth-round running back Tyler Badie.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, this could also be a sign that Boyle will have to prove he’s healthy and capable of playing for the Ravens in 2022.

All of the injury issues began when Boyle suffered a significant injury against the New England Patriots back in November 2020. A year later, Boyle spoke to the media about it and shared the numerous injuries from the play.

The Ravens currently have a lot of tight ends on the roster, and also fullback Patrick Ricard who they re-signed this offseason. As it stands, they have four tight ends, as they drafted Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely less than a month ago and have All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews leading the charge. It’s a possibility Boyle could be out due to a numbers game. It’s hard to see the Ravens rostering five tight ends and Ricard. However, Boyle has been a foundational piece for the Ravens’ running game, and the Ravens appreciate his versatility as a blocker alongside his pass-catching ability. They also appear to be reconstructing with the 2019 season in mind, which heavily utilized tight ends and could allow them to keep more for the sake of rotation.

