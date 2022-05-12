Ravens open the season as road favorites in Week 1

The NFL schedule has been released and Week 1 odds have opened. For the Baltimore Ravens, they head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets, and according to DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re entering as 4.5-point favorites.

Last season, the Jets finished with a 4-13 record, in large part due to their struggling offense, which was bottom five in scoring, along with a defense which averaged nearly 400 yards against (NFL worst) and 29.6 points allowed (NFL worst). However, the Jets were active in free agency and were the talk of the draft’s first round, as they reloaded both sides of their three first-round selections, cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.

This will be a good matchup for the Ravens to get back into action, as they face a team who could be on the “up-and-up,” with a good head coach at the helm in Robert Saleh, and a possible sophomore leap in quarterback Zach Wilson, who may benefit from the Jets drafting Wilson and signing tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.