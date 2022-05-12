Roundtable: What games the Beatdown staff are most excited for

The Ravens’ 2022 season schedule has been released. Below, you’ll find which game(s) our staff is most excited for.

The best early-season barometer is obvious. The Ravens will be facing the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals back-to-back in Week 4 and Week 5, with the Bengals game on Monday night. The Bills are the favorite to win the AFC and the Bengals are the current throne-holders for the AFC North. No doubt, it’s going to be the measuring stick for pundits to judge the teams involved. However, I’m curious how they’ll handle Week 7 and Week 8.

They host the Cleveland Browns at home Week 7. Then, four days later, they’re on the road taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be another test of their mettle. If they drop their games to their divisional foes, it’ll only be a greater hole to climb out of at seasons’ end. — Kyle Barber

Hosting Cincinnati in primetime Week 5, after they swept the Ravens by a large margin and went on to the Super Bowl, stands out as a measuring stick game.

The Week 4 home contest against Buffalo, the current favorite to win the AFC, is also an intriguing matchup of contrasting styles.

At Cleveland in Week 15, a week after traveling to face the arch rival Steelers, will be a battle that could determine the division winner. — Vasilis Lerios

The games that I am most looking forward to are the back to back games with the Bills and Bengals in Weeks 4 and 5. I can’t wait for the Ravens to remind the Bengals and their suddenly obnoxious fan base as well as the rest of the league what I pray will be a fully healthy Ravens roster can do against elite competition on a national stage. I’m a little disappointed that neither of the Ravens v Steelers games are in primetime but I understand the reasons why. Closing out the season against Cincinnati is nothing new and could be a prime candidate to be flexed into a primetime slot because it could be for the AFC North crown. — Joshua Reed

The Ravens will find out if they are the real deal early in the season when they face the Bills and Bengals back to back. The primetime matchup with Cincinnati is the game I am most looking forward. The Ravens should have a chip on their shoulder this time around. With a revamped secondary, it will be exciting to see if Baltimore can contain Ja’Marr Chase. — Dustin Cox