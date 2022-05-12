Ravens 2022 season schedule released

After months of anticipation and a week of leaks from verified and unverified sources, the NFL released the entire 2022 schedule for both the preseason and regular season. The Baltimore Ravens will face the entire AFC East in the first month of the season and are only slated for three primetime games coming off an injury-riddled 8-9 season in 2021, but could have up to five nationally televised games by the end of the season.
Preseason
Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans Aug. 11, 7:30 pm, WBAL-TV
Week 2 at Arizona Cardinals Aug. 21, 8:00 pm, FOX
Week 3 vs. Washington Football Team Aug. 27 , 4:30 pm, WBAL-TV
Regular Season
Week 1 at New York Jets Sept. 11, 1:00 pm, CBS
Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins Sept. 18, 1:00 pm, CBS
Week 3 at New England Patriots Sept. 25, 1:00 pm, FOX
Week 4 vs. Buffalo Bills Oct. 2, 1:00 pm, CBS
Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 9, 8:20 pm, NBC
Week 6 at New York Giants Oct. 16, 1:00 pm, CBS
Week 7 vs. Cleveland Browns Oct. 23, 1:00 pm, CBS
Week 8 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct. 27, 8:15 pm, Amazon Prime Video
Week 9 at New Orleans Saints Nov. 7, ESPN
Week 10 Bye Week
Week 11 vs Carolina Panthers Nov. 20, FOX
Week 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars Nov. 27, CBS
Week 13 vs Denver Broncos Dec. 4, CBS
Week 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers Dec. 11, CBS
Week 15 at Cleveland Browns Dec. 17 or 18, TBD
Week 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons Dec. 24, FOX
Week 17 vs Pittsburgh Steelers Jan. 1, CBS
Week 18 at Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 7 or 8, TBD
