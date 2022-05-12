Ravens 2022 season schedule released

After months of anticipation and a week of leaks from verified and unverified sources, the NFL released the entire 2022 schedule for both the preseason and regular season. The Baltimore Ravens will face the entire AFC East in the first month of the season and are only slated for three primetime games coming off an injury-riddled 8-9 season in 2021, but could have up to five nationally televised games by the end of the season.

Preseason

Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans Aug. 11, 7:30 pm, WBAL-TV

Week 2 at Arizona Cardinals Aug. 21, 8:00 pm, FOX

Week 3 vs. Washington Football Team Aug. 27 , 4:30 pm, WBAL-TV

Regular Season

Week 1 at New York Jets Sept. 11, 1:00 pm, CBS

Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins Sept. 18, 1:00 pm, CBS

Week 3 at New England Patriots Sept. 25, 1:00 pm, FOX

Week 4 vs. Buffalo Bills Oct. 2, 1:00 pm, CBS

Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 9, 8:20 pm, NBC

Week 6 at New York Giants Oct. 16, 1:00 pm, CBS

Week 7 vs. Cleveland Browns Oct. 23, 1:00 pm, CBS

Week 8 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct. 27, 8:15 pm, Amazon Prime Video

Week 9 at New Orleans Saints Nov. 7, ESPN

Week 10 Bye Week

Week 11 vs Carolina Panthers Nov. 20, FOX

Week 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars Nov. 27, CBS

Week 13 vs Denver Broncos Dec. 4, CBS

Week 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers Dec. 11, CBS

Week 15 at Cleveland Browns Dec. 17 or 18, TBD

Week 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons Dec. 24, FOX

Week 17 vs Pittsburgh Steelers Jan. 1, CBS

Week 18 at Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 7 or 8, TBD

