Ravens have been in trade talks regarding safety Chuck Clark

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens have been in trade discussions with other teams centered around safety Chuck Clark.

According to Dov Kleiman, the Ravens were showing interest in Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Since being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, Reagor has amassed 695 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in two seasons. Eagles fans have been underwhelmed by the first-round picks’ production, and the Eagles’ brass recently traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL draft, as a way to improve their receiving corps for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens spoke with several teams during the 2022 NFL Draft regarding Clark.

They spoke to several teams during draft about Clark. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 12, 2022

On May 6, Clark seemingly voiced his frustration with the results of the offseason on Twitter.

This can go one or two ways. It can go Up it can go Down. Either way I’m Prepared !! — Chuck Clark (@ChuckC36) May 7, 2022

According to Zrebiec, Clark’s voiced his displeasure to the Ravens’ brass directly.

They know where Clark stands, they know he hasn’t been thrilled with offseason developments. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 12, 2022

Clark is set to make $4.62 million this season from the Ravens. If he were to be traded before June 1, the Ravens would take on $3.75 million in dead money, and gaining only $870k in cap savings. If they trade him with a post-June 1 designation, the Ravens would gain $2.75 million in cap relief for the 2022 season, and another $3.285 million in 2023.