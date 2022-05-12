2022 NFL Schedule: Tracking Baltimore Ravens games, leaks, dates

The 2022 NFL schedule is set to release tonight at 8 p.m. ET. In traditional fashion, we’re expecting half the games to be leaked prior to tonight’s release.

We already know the 14 opponents the Ravens will be facing this year, now it’s all about in what order, what times, when they get their coveted bye week and just how many primetime affairs the Ravens will land courtesy of the league’s love of quarterbacks and storylines.

Note: Baltimore Beatdown will only be adding trusted sources to the tracker. There have been many fake reports already.

Ravens schedule rumor tracker

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets [Brian Costello, New York Post]

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants [Paul Schwartz, New York Post]

Week 9: Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints (MNF) [Dov Kleiman]

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Right now, the Baltimore Ravens are +2,200 to win the Super Bowl according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re also +1,200 to win the AFC this year, tied for eighth-best odds with the Indianapolis Colts.