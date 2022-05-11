Ravens withdraw tender for RB Ty’Son Williams

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of veteran running back Mike Davis. Not long after, it was reported that the team is moving on from former undrafted free agent running back Ty’Son Williams.

The #Ravens have withdrawn the tender for RB Ty’Son Williams. He’s now a free agent pic.twitter.com/vvMOIUnGn8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2022

Williams originally signed with the team after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was coming off a senior season that was cut short due to a torn ACL. Williams only appeared in one game as a rookie as a COVID-19 call-up and 13 in 2021, including three starts earlier in the season.

The former BYU and South Carolina product was slated to be the Ravens’ top running back entering last season . He had a strong preseason and training camp showing which, coupled with the season-ending injuries suffered by J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill, opened the door for playing time.

For reasons that were rumored but never fully articulated by team officials, Williams clearly fell out of favor with the coaching staff after a strong first two weeks of the season. His role was dismissed significantly from Week 3 on; he never saw more than six touches in any game after Week 2 and was inactive for four games.

The Ravens are expected to have all three of their incumbent running backs return in time for training camp and be ready to start the season. They intend to take a cautious approach with all of their rehabbing players.

General Manager Eric DeCosta bolstered the running back position with his last pick in this year’s draft by selecting Tyler Badie out of Missouri in the sixth round. Williams never signed his tender because he likely knew that the odds of him making the Ravens’ 2022 roster were growing increasingly slim.

He is now free to sign with any team he wants as an unrestricted free agent.