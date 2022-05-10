Ravens sign running back Mike Davis

The Ravens are making every effort to not repeat the 2021 season. Their latest move to avoid injury sidelining their future: signing veteran running back Mike Davis.

Davis, 29, produced 762 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He did struggle to hang onto the football though, with a career-high four fumbles.

The backfield for the Ravens appears rather crowded now, with Davis joining J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Nate McCrary, Ty’Son Williams, sixth-round draft pick Tyler Badie and undrafted free agent Ricky Person Jr.

It appears the Ravens don’t want to simply rely on the recovering Dobbins and Edwards, though both are expected to return in time for camp, or be out for a part of it by being players on the PUP list. At minimum, this is a great insurance policy if somebody goes down a second time in two seasons.

In the mean time, Davis will get up to speed with the running schemes Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman employs as camp approaches.