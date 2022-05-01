Ravens earn valedictorian grades for 2022 draft class

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books and the Baltimore Ravens used all seven of their picks on Day 3 to round out their impressive draft haul including each of the six in the fourth round. They landed several prospects that can and will be future starters and immediate depth pieces that can contribute on special teams. For the third day in a row, they received high grades across the board for their decision making despite not picking wide receiver.

OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

“It should come at no surprise that the Ravens drafted an absolute mauler to fix their offensive line. Daniel Faaelele is one of the largest human beings on the planet, so the question is if he can move well enough in the NFL. The Ravens believe he can, and if so, he’ll fill a big need at right tackle. He’s worth the risk in the fourth round.” - Walter Cherepinsky, Walterfootball.com Grade: B+

“This is Orlando Brown Lite. Faalele is gargantuan and actually moves well relative to his size. Needs to get a touch nastier, and there are lateral limitations to his game. But he blocks out the sun in pass pro and was an asset in the run game in college.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports Grade: A

“The Baltimore Ravens are built around their rough-and-tumble rushing attack. Faalele is a natural fit in the heavy gap scheme. His size and physicality screams Ravens football and gives the team a potential long-term right tackle option behind Morgan Moses.” Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report Grade: A

“Faalele joins fellow 2022 draft pick Tyler Linderbaum, signaling the start of a revamped, fearsome Ravens’ offensive line. The former Golden Gopher allowed just one sack across 301 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle last season.” - Pro Football Focus Grade: Good

CB Jalyn Amour-Davis, Alabama

“It turns out that the Ravens still pick players from Alabama after all! I like this selection, as I had Jalyn Armour-Davis slotted a bit earlier than this. He’s a tall cornerback who will help with Baltimore’s abysmal depth that killed them last year.” - Walter Cherepinsky, Walterfootball.com Grade: A-

“The Ravens are on fire. Armour-Davis is a former big recruit who was buried on the depth chart but was phenomenal in his one year as the starter. Athletic fluidity and ball skills pop on film. Speed too. Man-coverage specialist who can excel in zone.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports Grade: A+

“There are legitimate injury concerns with Armour-Davis, whose only full season as a starter came last year. Despite that, Armour-Davis found his way into the top 100 on PFF’s Big Board as a speedy corner with good size who plays with patience on the outside. He earned an 81.5 PFF coverage grade in 2021 with Alabama, allowing a passer rating of just 52.3.” - Pro Football Focus Grade: Very Good

“Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis fits the profile of a Baltimore Ravens cornerback. He’s a 6’1”, 197-pound defender out of a program known for developing well-coached, physical defensive backs. Armour-Davis provides a safety net after Baltimore experienced myriad injuries to the secondary in recent years.” - Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report Grade: B

TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

“The Ravens, as usual, are making a solid value pick. Charlie Kolar is a nice route runner with good hands, and I thought he could’ve gone a bit earlier than this. He doesn’t fill a need, but Baltimore has so many picks.” Walter Cherepinsky, Walterfootball.com Grade: A-

“This is Mark Andrews 2.0. Deceptive separator who catches everything, even through traffic. Some wiggle and power after the catch. Decent, not tremendous blocker.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports Grade: A

“The tight end’s size and reliability over the middle of the field make him an ideal addition to the Baltimore Ravens. Granted, Kolar needs to shore up his run blocking. But he brings different qualities to the position than Mark Andrews.” - Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report Grade: B

“Kolar doesn’t fit the mold of a traditional tight end. He has issues playing through contact, and his inline blocking is still a work in progress. He can add value as a receiver who can win at the catch point with sure hands, though. Kolar earned PFF receiving grades north of 85.0 in each of the last three years at Iowa State.” - Pro Football Focus Grade: Good

P Jordan Stout, Penn State

“Rich Eisen says that punters are people. I disagree. They are demonic abominations. Regardless of what they are, they do not belong in the fourth round of any draft, even in one as weak as this class.” - Walter Cherepinsky, Walterfootball.com Grade: O’MILLEN

“The first questionable pick by Ravens this year. One of the best punters in this class and can be Justin Tucker insurance.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports Grade: C-

“The Baltimore Ravens bring in a booming leg with Penn State’s Jordan Stout. A fourth-round punter isn’t going to sit. Baltimore can release Sam Koch and save $2.1 million, per Spotrac.” - Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report Grade: C

“PFF’s highest-graded punter in 2021, Jordan Stout was a true weapon for Penn State last season and should continue to display his exceptional punt accuracy with the Baltimore Ravens. On punts in between the 30 yard lines, Stout pinned his opponents inside the 20-yard line on an incredible 83% of his opportunities. While one could argue the value of selecting a punter in the fourth round, there is no debating the mastery Stout provides at the punter position.” - Pro Football Focus Grade: Poor

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

“OK, I get picking one tight end for the value, but two seems a bit ridiculous. It’s not like this is a good tight end class. Isaiah Likely has nice upside, but the Ravens now have a log jam at the position.” - Walter Cherepinsky, Walterfootball.com Grade: C

“H-back type at the TE spot who excels with effortless YAC ability. Not a seam-stretcher and better blocker in space than he is in-line. Will be a useful underneath target in the NFL. But limited overall.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports Grade: B+

“The Baltimore Ravens drafted two tight ends in the fourth round with completely different skill sets. Charlie Kolar is a big, in-line option who lumbers about the field. Likely provides another threat in the passing game as a move tight end capable of creating big plays in the passing game. They might not be wide receivers, but both will help the passing game.” - Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report Grade: B

“The Ravens double-dip at tight end in Round 4 with Charlie Kolar and Likely. There’s a lot to like about Likely as a receiver, but he’s an undersized tight end who ran a 4.8-second 40-yard dash. Those are tough measurables to get past.” - Pro Football Focus Grade: Below Average

CB Damarion Williams, Houston

“I get that the Ravens want to obtain another cornerback, given the big problems they had there last year. Damarion Williams, however, is a bit of an underwhelming prospect, as I had him in the sixth-seventh range.” - Walter Cherepinsky, Walterfootball.com Grade: C+

“Slot CB who’s quicker than fast and plays with a feisty demeanor. Mirroring is good not great, which is surprising given his athletic chops. Feels early for him but there was a need at nickel cornerback in Baltimore.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports Grade: C

“The Baltimore Ravens owned a plethora of fourth-round picks, and general manager Eric DeCosta used them to double down on certain positions. As mentioned with the Isaiah Likely selection, the Ravens landed two tight ends with differing skill sets. The same applies at cornerback after they selected Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis and then took Houston’s Damarion Williams. Williams isn’t as big or as highly regarded as Armour-Davis. But the Ravens aren’t going to get caught lacking secondary depth again.” - Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report Grade: C

“Williams ranked 256th on the consensus big board, so this is certainly before he was expected to get selected. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound cornerback earned a 91.9 PFF run-defense grade with Houston in 2021.” - Pro Football Focus, Grade: Poor

RB Tyler Badie, Missouri

“I’ve had Tyler Badie going a bit earlier than this in my mocks, so I like the value. Badie is a small back, but he has positive strength and quickness. He’ll provide needed depth for the Ravens, who have nothing but injured running backs on their roster.” - Walter Cherepinsky, Walterfootball.com Grade: A-

“Hard-nosed runner with a tiny frame who plays a lot bigger. Sudden after getting the ball but not a lot of elusiveness to make defenders miss on a consistent basis. Good speed.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports Grade: C+

“The Baltimore Ravens appear to feature a loaded backfield with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice HIll and Ty’Son Williams. Last year’s rash of injuries likely changed the team’s view on having “too many good running backs.” Missouri’s Tyler Badie finished fourth in the country last season with 1,604 rushing yards.” - Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report Grade: C+

“Badie operated as a backup for three years before taking his game to the next level as the full-time starter for Missouri in 2021. He’s a small but mobile running back who can be useful on the ground or in the passing game. He earned a career-high 85.7 PFF grade while totaling 1,937 yards from scrimmage last season.” - Pro Football Focus Grade: Good

Overall grades

“On Day Three, they added the massive Daniel Faalele from Minnesota, and having stood next to him at the Combine, this is a mountain of a man who, with some technical refinement, could be a workhorse right tackle in the NFL. They also added a pair of talented tight ends in Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely, and took the first punter of the day, Jordan Stout from Penn State. While Matt Araiza might have the bigger leg, Stout is adept at pinning returners deep in their own territory and is as accurate as it gets for a punter.” - Doug Farrar and Mike Schofield, USA Today Sports Grade: A

“Talk about a class of value. This is an outstanding haul, even if we don’t consider that Baltimore used all six of its Round 4 picks. Of those fourth-rounders, tackle Daniel Faalele (110) and tight end Isaiah Likely (139) were my favorites. Likely could be a red zone weapon for Lamar Jackson. I also see sixth-rounder Tyler Badie (196) making the team because of his special teams ability. This team did a great job filling needs. The only thing keeping this class from an A+ is this: Who’s going to catch deep balls from [Lamar] Jackson? The Ravens traded away Marquise Brown to get that extra first-rounder, and so there’s a lot riding on a second-year surge from wideout Rashod Bateman.” Mel Kiper, ESPN Grade: A

“The Ravens once again showed the ability to find great value. They landed the rangy Hamilton, a bendy edge rusher with great potential (once returning from injury) in Ojabo, and an intriguing, athletic big man in Jones. Trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals not only made room for 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman to flourish but led to another trade, netting a probable long-time starter in Linderbaum. With their six fourth-round picks (most in a single draft since 1970), the Ravens found a new massive right tackle in Faalele (similar to Orlando Brown), two corners to rebuild their depth, two tight ends (Kolar is a Mark Andrews clone), and Stout, a bit of a surprise pick given Sam Koch is still on the roster. Given the injuries Baltimore suffered at running back last year, getting the nimble and speedy Badie in the sixth round made sense.” - Chad Reuter, NFL.com Grade: A

“Watching this draft unfold was like falling in love with your favorite characters over the course of a long-running sitcom. Every development warmed the heart. Every pick caused us to raise our hands and wonder why it seemed certain players just sifted through the mud and into their hands. The Ravens got one of the best safeties to appear in the draft in years. They got the best center to appear in the draft in years. Ojabo is a rehab player worth waiting for—with obvious first-round upside—and Jones is a defensive tackle we liked as a first-round prospect. Watch Jones late in meaningless UConn games as he tosses people around like it’s the Super Bowl. Our radar is up on the addition of Faalele, the 6’ 9” tackle who is nearly 400 pounds. Baltimore wins with size and does an excellent job of plucking large human beings and deploying them in the ultimate market inefficiency. They are also back on the tight end grind, amassing some stylistically different bodies who can work in and out of the backfield. Lamar Jackson is at his best with a complement of heady, medium-range receivers at his disposal. Hollywood Brown wanted to leave Baltimore because of the system; he didn’t say the system was faulty, it just didn’t necessarily set him up as well. If Likely is working in the pass game against a middling coverage linebacker this year, he’ll be able to make a mark in the league right away.” Connor Orr, SI.com Grade: A+

“Forget positional value. The Ravens drafted four with first-round traits over the first 76 picks. Hamilton and Linderbaum were two of the easiest high-end evaluations, and they slipped to No. 14 and No. 25, respectively. Second-rounder Ojabo likely will miss his rookie season (torn Achilles).” - Ryan Dunleavy, New York Post Grade: A+

“The Ravens had only first-round pick to start but ended up with three studs, with Hamitlon and Linderbaum set to have immediate starting impact and Ojabo set up to play off Odafe Oweh well. Jones and Faalele were ideal picks for both fronts. They also managed to add strong depth behind Mark Andrews and a replacement for fading Sam Koch. GM Eric DeCosta built up the volume well to address many positions and made a shrewd move in dealing wide receiver Marquise Brown. They even got some fresh injury contingency for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.” Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News Grade: A+