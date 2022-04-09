Roundtable Reactions: Ravens re-sign DE Calais Campbell

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed defensive end Calais Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million deal. Below, you’ll find the reactions to this move from some of our staff here at Baltimore Beatdown.

Calais Campbell is a difference-maker, and it’s good to see him re-sign with the Ravens. I had my doubts after defensive tackle Michael Pierce was signed, even though the Ravens were saying General Manager Eric DeCosta and Campbell were in talks with one another. But now, the big man is back and with a solid pairing of Pierce beside him.

This has the makings of a strong, revamped defensive posture. With new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald leading the charge, along with the big-name signing of safety Marcus Williams, this could be a great defense. They have one of the best starting four defensive backs on paper. Paired with a pass rush of linebacker Odafe Oweh and the defensive line starting Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike and Derek Wolfe, and there’s a real likelihood that the sack numbers begin to flourish.

In closing, the Ravens wanted to fix their pass defense and Campbell is a part of that. He’s solid against the run but him commanding a double team will free up a rusher eventually. It’s good to see Campbell back. — Kyle Barber

Even after signing defensive tackle Michael Pierce, the Ravens were still thin along the defensive line. Re-signing Campbell rounds the group out and gives the team more flexibility in the draft. Campbell may not be the dominant force he once was, but he is still playing at a high level, particularly against the run. It will be interesting to see if Campbell can get back to sacking the quarterback under new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald. Regardless, Campbell demands attention from opposing offensive lines and will help to free up other players in the front seven. — Dustin Cox

Still a dominant force in the run game, the return of defensive end Calais Campbell was necessary. In a weaker defensive linemen class, trying to rebuild and get younger this year would have been difficult. Keeping Campbell in a rotational role should help his pass rush juice as well, while letting young guys like Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington grow. I’m curious to see how Campbell fits in MacDonald, a guy who rarely used more than two defensive linemen in his personnel while at Michigan. — Zach Canter