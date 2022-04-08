Ravens re-sign inside linebacker Josh Bynes

The Baltimore Ravens secure another one of their unrestricted free agents, signing inside linebacker Josh Bynes to a one-year deal.

Ravens have agreed to terms with veteran MLB Josh Bynes on a 1-year deael, per source. This will prolong Bynes' third stint with the Ravens. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 8, 2022

Bynes is coming off a solid season with the Ravens, totaling 76 tackles and tying his career best 2.0 sacks. He played in 14 games for the Ravens, and his addition greatly benefitted young linebacker Patrick Queen, who shifted out of the middle linebacker spot and moved to the weakside spot, also called “will” linebacker.

The Ravens were originally hoping to fill the middle linebacker spot with Bobby Wagner, even enticing him with more money than the Los Angeles Rams offered, but in the end, Wagner wanted to play for his hometown (and possibly against his former squad, the Seattle Seahawks).

By securing Bynes, the Ravens need at linebacker, which was already low, stays at its current margin. The Ravens will eventually need to draft and/or sign a player or two for future seasons, but Bynes is a fine addition for the 2022 season and alleviates the need for a rookie to come in and perform right away.