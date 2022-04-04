Ravens News 4/4: 4th round history and more

Latest: Lamar Jackson Will Reportedly Wait Until After 2022 to Negotiate Deal - Todd Karpovich

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jackson has told the Ravens that he’s currently too focused on having his best possible year and that he doesn’t want to do a deal until the 2022 season is over,” PFT’s Mike Florio wrote. This could play into the Ravens’ advantage now that the franchise tag is linked to the salary cap. Jackson will play this season under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million. If the Ravens and Jackson cannot reach a deal after the season, the team can use the franchise tag on him, which could be economically beneficial. “That’s where it’s heading. Fifth-year option in 2022. Franchise tag in 2023,” Florio wrote. “If the salary cap increases by, say, 15 percent this year, the franchise tag for quarterbacks will be in the range of $34 million in 2023. “If so, he’d get $40.8 million in 2024. Combine that with the $23 million he’ll make this year, and that’s a three-year payout of $97.8 million. Given the current quarterback market, that’s not a bad deal for Baltimore.”

Ravens Jackson is still waiting for a new deal entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, but there’s no denying he’s a unique, dynamic player. That said, his EPA has been in a freefall the past three years: 0.34 in 2019 (No. 3 overall in the last four seasons), 0.11 in 2020, then 0.03 in 2021. The same is true with Jackson’s IQR the past three years: 125.4 in 2019 (second-best overall in the last four seasons), 104.4 in 2020, 93.7 in 2021. Somewhere in the middle of those last three seasons would be very good for Jackson.

It seems more and more likely to me that the Ravens will draft either an edge rusher, cornerback or defensive lineman at No. 14 overall, depending on who is available. The latest example of the organization’s narrowing focus was Bisciotti saying he’d be “happy” with “an all defensive draft.” Although I’m a big proponent of bolstering the offensive line, it’s hard to argue with the logic of drafting defense. The Ravens still need a No. 1 slot cornerback as well as an edge defender who can get after quarterbacks. High picks at those positions could instantly become major contributors. There’s no need to rush into signing that veteran running back. The Ravens had no idea they’d need help at the position in 2021 until injuries mounted shortly before the season, and they still landed Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and LeVeon Bell. Moral: You can always find a running back.

Most NFL teams are working out King as a quarterback while also intrigued by his versatility as a slot receiver and as a red-zone threat. Beyond an invitation to the Miami Hurricanes’ Pro Day, King (5-foot-9, 196 pounds) has drawn interest from the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks, according to a league source. King was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine but was still rehabbing from a shoulder injury. King caught 58 passes from 2016 to 2017 before transferring to Miami. The former Manvel High School standout passed for over 10,000 yards and rushed for 3,000 yards in high school. “The more you could do, the more valuable you are. So if I can be one guy on a roster that can be backup quarterback, receiver, special teams, whatever I can do,” King said after the Miami Pro Day. “It’s all about getting the best opportunity to make the roster.” As the full-time starter in 2018, King had 50 total touchdowns (36 passing and 14 rushing scores) to lead the nation before he tore his meniscus. In 2019, he redshirted before transferring to Miami.

