Ravens Mock Draft Monday Vol. 11: Jordan Davis most popular pick again

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The latest wave of mock drafts have been released.

Here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

2021 stats: 12 games, 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

“The Baltimore Ravens have few glaring needs on their team. Their defense is locked up for 2022, but a replacement for Marcus Peters in 2023 was heavily considered here. However, grabbing George Karlaftis to play the 5-technique in their front was too good to pass up. While they secured their speed rusher in Odafe Oweh a year ago, they secure their versatile pass rusher from the defensive line in Karlaftis.” Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

“A former Greek national water polo player, Karlaftis possesses rare lower-body strength that shows up in his pass-rushing ability and run defense consistently. There are also zero question marks surrounding his work ethic and motor, as Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm has called out multiple times that there wasn’t a player who worked harder or as consistently as Karlaftis with the Boilermakers. He earned a career-high 87.2 PFF grade and 90.7 pass-rushing grade as a junior in 2021.” - Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus.

“At his pro day, Karlaftis told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales that his self comp is Khalil Mack. The Ravens would be ecstatic if he ended up being 75 percent of Mack. I am high on Karlaftis, primarily due to his power rush.” - Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network

“Karlaftis often faced double or even triple teams at Purdue, but he wins with power, heavy hands, a quick first step and a relentless motor. At 275 pounds, the true junior has inside-outside versatility and ran a 4.71 40-yard dash at Purdue’s pro day this week.” - Kevin Hanson, SI.com

“Karlaftis feels like the forgotten man of this draft, and it could be to the Ravens’ benefit. While Walker and Johnson had more impressive workouts leading up to the draft, you can’t argue with the Purdue star’s production. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-4, 275-pound lineman produced 54 pressures on 335 rushes, earning a pass-rushing grade of 90.6. The Greece native, who just turned 21 on Sunday, can be a foundational piece for a defensive front that needs to get younger.” - CJ Doon, The Baltimore Sun

There's more flexibility than you would expect from George Karlaftis III (@TheGK3). Despite having to adjust his track, he's able to transition and run... ending with a huge hit on Sean Clifford. pic.twitter.com/JkTNS0qQ4o — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 5, 2021

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, two sacks, and five tackles for loss

“This entire defensive front needs reloading, and what better way to start than dropping a massive mauler like Davis into the middle. An extremely rare athlete for his incredible size, Davis can destroy double-teams and completely shut down the run game, but will need to improve as an interior pass rusher.” - Luke Easterling, USA Today Sports

“With the loss of free agents Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams, the Ravens have a massive hole along the inside of their defensive line. Who better to fill that massive hole than the massive Jordan Davis? Davis’ combine performance will go down as one of the best in recent memory and the fact that he showed he could move that well at the size will surely help ease concerns of him being a potential two-down-only player.” - Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network

“Davis could go to Houston, but if he doesn’t, Baltimore feels like a team that could pounce. Just a stupid combination of size, speed and athleticism.” - Will Brinson, CBS Sports

“Davis lands in a rightful place for him, Baltimore, whose defense is predicated on physically overwhelming its opponents.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

“Where exactly does a 6-6, 341-pound defensive tackle find his place in the modern NFL? How about Baltimore, with a franchise that has coveted its jumbo defensive linemen? Davis is capable of generating significant pressure from the interior, and the Ravens could help him become more than just a big body at the next level.” - Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today Sports

“Davis landing in Baltimore will result in an all-time, ‘of course the Ravens drafted that awesome college player’ who also checks off a box in terms of big need.” - Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports

“There’s a reason why Jordan Davis has been a popular 2022 NFL Mock Draft selection for the Baltimore Ravens. The fit between the behemoth Georgia defensive lineman and a Ravens team that has a plethora of potential defensive holes is just too good to pass up. Plus, there’s no guarantee that Brandon Williams or Calais Campbell return for next season.

Epitomizing the phrase “two on me, someone is free,” Davis is a double-team attracting, run-gap stuffing beast of a man. His presence will allow other potential pass-rush additions to thrive. Moreover, the insane athletic performance showcased at the NFL Combine is a testament to his own ability to explode into the opposition backfield as a pass rusher.” - Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network

I don’t know if it’s possible but the Cowboys drafting Jordan Davis would make me happypic.twitter.com/5EKk62LbkJ — Kevin (@Daboys_22) March 23, 2022

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

2021 stats: 10 games, 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection

“Thibodeaux has game-changing talents and, frankly, it would be shocking to see him still on the board here. He’d fill a big need for the Ravens, who, after losing Matt Judon to the Patriots, weren’t able to get after the QB last season like we’re used to seeing. Thibodeaux would change that.” - Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Our top prospect in the 2022 Draft:



Kayvon Thibodeaux pic.twitter.com/g2OVchNdDv — PFF (@PFF) October 23, 2021

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and no interceptions

“As a man-heavy team, the Ravens cannot resist adding a talented cover corner with outstanding instincts and skills.” - Bucky Brooks, NFL Network

“McDuffie’s biggest knock is that he’s 5-foot-11 and has sub-30 inch arms, but aside from that he’s rock solid. He’s scheme versatile, position versatile, a great athlete, instinctual, physical and a stout tackler. He would thrive in the Ravens secondary playing alongside the elite trio of Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Marcus Williams.” - Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

PAC-12 Player Spotlight:



Trent McDuffie (@UW_Football CB)



- PFF 2nd Team All-Pac-12 as a Freshman

- 5th Best Returning Player in the P12 for 2020 according to PFF

- 45 Tackles, 3 Forced Turnovers & 3 Fumbles Recovered in 2019



pic.twitter.com/97q4gHqBVb — WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) April 19, 2020

EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

2021 stats: 12 games, 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown

“A possible Eagles target goes off the board one pick too early. Johnson’s had a great pre-draft run among draft heads. He brings big production - 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in a breakout 2021 season - and is an explosive, energetic guy. The ceiling is high.” - Adam Hermann, NBC Sports Philadelphia

“Jermaine Johnson II is a perfect piece to fit opposite Odafe Oweh. While he’s an older prospect who has a bit of hip and ankle stiffness compared to the top players, he makes up for it in other areas. First, Johnson is probably the most consistent run defender in the class at the position. Not only is he a wall on the outside, but he’s also able to do it at under 260 pounds. He has ridiculous length that consistently causes issues. Second, he’s unbelievably explosive, which is evident when he runs through an offensive tackle’s chest before they can react.” - Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

“A year ago, Baltimore took Odafe Oweh in the first round. The team attempted to sign Za’Darius Smith in free agency but that agreement fell through. The team’s intentions were clear and it stands to reason that they still have an interest in upgrading the position. Johnson, paired with Oweh, gives the Ravens a formidable pair of edge rushers.” - Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Example of refs ruining the game.



Jermaine Johnson #11 (ROLB) of FSU gets to QB for what looks like a strip sack that #91 of defense picks up.



Refs call it incomplete & BC scores TD on next play.#NFLDraft2022 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/a1TLeAeF3L — Jacob Vogel (@realjakevogel) March 25, 2022

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

“This one is pretty easy. Bradley Bozeman left Baltimore to sign in Carolina, and Linderbaum is a Day 1 starter at center for a team that needs to open running lanes for running back J.K. Dobbins and quarterback Lamar Jackson.” - Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

“The Ravens are looking for an interior stud and should focus on center with Kevin Zeitler serving well as right guard and Bradley Bozeman gone in free agency. Linderbaum, who has been working with former Iowa star turned Ravens legend Marshal Yanda, would be ideal inside.” - Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

#Iowa stud center Tyler Linderbaum (#65) not being very nice to the ISU linebacker.



He’s got that nasty, competitive edge you want. pic.twitter.com/McJcq9NDXI — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 13, 2021

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

“I think the trade-down option is an attractive one to them, and as long as only one (or fewer) QB is off the board, it’s in play. A bit lower, maybe the pick would be Tyler Linderbaum. I also considered Jordan Davis, corner and pass rusher here. But Cross could be the left tackle in time if Ronnie Stanley’s injuries keep mounting.” - Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports

Charles cross is the best tackle in this draft. This is wild pic.twitter.com/hk52LcFhlW — Clay Fink (@clay_fink) March 30, 2022

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

2021 stats: 13 games, 39 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection

“You can’t go wrong selecting a player from the national title-winning Georgia defense, and that’s the recipe Ravens fans are following here. Baltimore needs help along the defensive line, and both Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis can oblige. Wyatt and Davis each posted freaky numbers at the NFL combine, testing in the 80th-plus percentile on multiple drills.” - Zach Tantillo, Pro Football Focus

Just 310lb DT Devonte Wyatt dropping to middle hole/spying QBs for Kirby on 3rd Down…



Don’t forget about Wyatt on this defensive unit! Light footed big guy! pic.twitter.com/ma71Lonuo7 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 24, 2021

OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

“Baltimore might not “need” an offensive tackle, but the thought of taking Ikem Ekwonu and kicking him inside to guard is too good to ignore. From a run-blocking standpoint, Ekwonu seems destined to be an impactful NFL lineman right away and would add to a potent Baltimore rushing attack. He was one of the nastiest run-blockers of the PFF College era and boasted a 93.8 run-blocking grade for the 2021 season — the highest mark in the Power Five. Ekwonu’s pass sets are still a concern, and it’s likely going to take some time for him to be a quality pass-protector in the NFL ranks, though he made strides in that department this past season by raising his pass-blocking grade year-over-year from 55.3 to 78.3.” - Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus

On today's episode of "Ikem Ekwonu turns human beings into projectiles" pic.twitter.com/faTniMfthB — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 31, 2022

CB Derek Stingley, LSU

2021 stats: Three games (season-ending foot injury), eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

“This is what the Ravens do. Somehow they are always in the perfect position to pounce on premium talent that falls and this is no exception. Derek Stingley Jr. is a blue-chip prospect but the last two years failed to build on the momentum of his true freshman campaign in 2019. At his best, no prospect can match what Stingley Jr. has shown on the field. Baltimore is the perfect spot to maximize his potential.” - Joe Marino, The Draft Network