3 possible UDFA targets for the Ravens

The Ravens are an organization well known for their proficiency in finding hidden gems. They love the undrafted free agents (UDFAs) and the UDFAs love the Ravens. Baltimore had a 16-year streak from 2004 to 2019 of having an undrafted rookie make the roster.

This streak ended in 2020, but they quickly started a new one in 2021 with defensive back Ar’Darius Washington making the roster after going undrafted.

Here are some potential targets as the final round of the NFL draft winds down.

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson:

Once touted as a first-round talent after his freshman year, a severe neck injury has sent Ross’ stock tumbling. Mock drafts originally had him going somewhere on Day 3, but he has since gone undrafted. For an organization that just traded away a first-round wide receiver, grabbing one with top talent for cheap seems like an easy move.

JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska:

Domann is a defensive back/linebacker hybrid. Considered by ESPN as the best remaining player as the draft ends, he could come in and try an earn a spot in Baltimore as the coverage linebacker to help out Patrick Queen on third down.

Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama:

The Ravens love their players from Alabama and they love their cornerbacks. Josh Jobe was once considered a Day 2 pick before the 2020 draft, prior to heading back to school. A down year and a strong corner class has pushed him past the seventh round and he now sits undrafted. The Ravens lack cornerback depth and Jobe has inside-outside versatility