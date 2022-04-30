Ravens 2022 Draft: Biggest remaining needs after Day 3

The Baltimore Ravens came into the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft with seven picks and used them all to address most of their remaining needs.

The selection of Daniel Faalele gives them tackle depth and a future starter on the right side, they double-dipped at both corner and tight end, found their next starting punter, and added to their backfield with dynamic talent. However, there a still a few needs left to address, particularly at the most polarizing offensive skill position after the quarterback.

Wide Receiver

Despite their elite draft haul, the Ravens still have a glaring need at the position after trading Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on Day 1. They did not draft a wideout over the course of the three-day draft. The likelihood of them finding a starting-caliber perimeter wide receiver in undrafted free agency isn’t high, but they could sign a player or two to compete and provide the speed element that was lost in the Brown trade.

One prospect that didn’t get his name called because of a checkered injury history, but was dynamic in college when he was healthy, is Justyn Ross out of Clemson. The Ravens will likely address the position with a veteran option via trade, unrestricted free agency, or as a salary cap casualty. Some of the top available options include Will Fuller, DeSean Jackson, Emmanuel Sanders, Odell Beckham, and Jarvis Landry.

EDGE

While they addressed the need with one of the top prospects at the position with the selection of David Ojabo on Day 2, he is recovering from an injury he suffered at his Pro Day. Ojabo may not be available or at full strength as a rookie. There are still several quality veteran free agent options on the open market. This includes Justin Houston, who played for the Ravens in 2021 and could be open to a returning for a second season.

Other affordable options include Melvin Ingram, Ryan Kerrigan, and Carlos Dunlap. Undrafted free agency is an option as well, but the Ravens would benefit more from adding an experienced and proven talent at the position.

Offensive Tackle

Landing Faalele with their first pick in the fourth round was an absolute steal. However, the Ravens were so snake-bitten by injuries and ineptitude at the position last year that signing a quality depth piece or developmental prospect at the position as a UDFA makes sense.

Cornerback

Even though they double-downed at cornerback with the selections of Jalyn Amour-Davis of Alabama and Damarion Williams of Houston, the Ravens are firm believers that they can never have too many corners. While adding a veteran option will certainly still be in play, DeCosta and Co. will more likely sign a handful of promising UDFAs at the position and let them duke it out for the last one or two spots on the depth chart.