Twitter reactions to Ravens selecting running back Tyler Badie

The Baltimore Ravens finished their draft with 11 total selections. After drafting six times in the fourth round, the Ravens did not pick again until the No. 196 overall pick in the sixth round, selecting Missouri running back Tyler Badie.
Badie rushed for 1,604 yards and 14 TDs last season at Missouri. He also caught 54 balls for 330 yards and four TDs last season. 34 career TDs at Missouri.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022
Tyler Badie was drafted with pick 196 of round 6 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.42 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 586 out of 1632 RB from 1987 to 2022.
With the Ravens' sixth-round pick (No. 196), the Ravens select:— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 30, 2022
Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri
Badie is an undersized, change-of-pace back who ran for 1,604 yards and 14 TDs last season. He also caught 54 passes.
Barring a trade, this is a wrap for the Ravens in the 2022 draft.
#Ravens Tyler Badie has sudden acceleration and runs with a low center of gravity in the open field. Better Gap and Zone player when projecting how he reads the line and moves. Returner potential. Think Ito Smith with greater ceiling.— Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) April 30, 2022
Tyler Badie of Missouri is compact, fast, and powerful at 5'8", 197. He gives the @Ravens another speed option to the outside.— Ken McKusick (@FilmstudyRavens) April 30, 2022
As a receiver he caught 126 passes at Missouri for 9.1 YPR and 11 TDs (great RB TD rate--8.7%).
639 overall touches is OK on treadwear.#RavensFlock
Tyler Badie’s the first RB in Missouri history to reach 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 30, 2022
Not ideal size at 5-8, nor a lot of special teams experience, but a great skill set at a position of need.
Baltimore is getting a heck of a football player in Tyler Badie and an even better person. He's also got a great personality. Here's one of my favorite post game interviews from this past season. pic.twitter.com/IYrFwbt0eO— Andrew Kauffman (@A_Kauff61) April 30, 2022
Love Tyler Badie's game. Baltimore is having an A++ draft— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) April 30, 2022
The Baltimore Ravens select Missouri RB Tyler Badie at No. 196 overall.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022
ELEVEN receiving touchdowns since 2019 (tied for 1st among FBS RBs)
#Ravens fans, meet your new running back, Tyler Badie— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 30, 2022

Thought the Ravens might take Missouri running back Tyler Badie, special kid. Overcame moving to Randallstown from New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Ozzie Newsome and John Harbaugh like these kind of stories and players.— Mike Preston (@MikePrestonSun) April 30, 2022
Great fit for Tyler Badie. Hope he balls out.— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) April 30, 2022
Of course the #Ravens drafted Tyler Badie -- because they've CRUSHED this #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/65ATmAQ6WJ— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) April 30, 2022
Tyler Badie runs hard, something that the Ravens love in their running backs pic.twitter.com/l2fP6SliA6— Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 30, 2022
