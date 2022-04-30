Ravens select RB Tyler Badie with the No. 196 overall pick

With the No. 196 overall selection, the Baltimore Ravens select Missouri running back Tyler Badie.
Welcome to Baltimore, @Only1Badie❗️ pic.twitter.com/bhRHNU1vPX— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022
Unless they trade back into the sixth or somewhere in the seventh round, the former Tiger is the team’s last pick in this year’s draft. The Ravens found themselves a playmaker that is short in stature but possesses plenty of dynamic ability both as a runner and especially as a receiver out of the backfield — which is a role they needed to fill heading into the pre-draft process.
“Undersized, change-of-pace back with a big heart and pass-catching talent. Despite a lack of desired size, Badie took on a monster workload and produced at a high level. He played in a run scheme heavily tilted to outside zone and is at his best in space, although he’s natural and confident in tight run lanes. He’s a tough runner but lacks short-yardage leg drive, so his role as a pro could be fairly well-defined as a talented third-down back who can handle an occasional spike in carries if needed.” - Lance Zierlein
