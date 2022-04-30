Ravens select RB Tyler Badie with the No. 196 overall pick

With the No. 196 overall selection, the Baltimore Ravens select Missouri running back Tyler Badie.

Unless they trade back into the sixth or somewhere in the seventh round, the former Tiger is the team’s last pick in this year’s draft. The Ravens found themselves a playmaker that is short in stature but possesses plenty of dynamic ability both as a runner and especially as a receiver out of the backfield — which is a role they needed to fill heading into the pre-draft process.

Tyler Badie Draft Profile