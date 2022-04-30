Ravens pick CB Damarion Williams with the No. 141 overall pick

With the No. 141 overall selection, the Baltimore Ravens select Houston cornerback Damarion Williams.
We’ve selected Houston CB Damarion Williams in the 4th round with pick No. 141!— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022
After taking Jalyn Amour-Davis with their second pick in the fourth round, the Ravens double dip at the cornerback position with their last. Williams is the first Houston player the team has drafted since Tyus Bowser in 2017, will provide quality depth behind starters Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. He will also play a lot of snaps on special teams.
Damarion Williams NFL Draft Profile
“A projected slot corner at the next level after spending time on the perimeter and at safety in 2021, Williams is a two-time team captain praised for being reliable, durable and extremely tough. He’s twitchy to make plays on throws underneath but his speed deficiency shows up when routes extend downfield. He will slide off of a tackle from time to time due to his lack of length, but he’s more than willing to mix it up in run support in nickel packages. The football character and mental makeup are outstanding, but Williams will have to prove he can handle himself from a speed standpoint.” - Lance Zierlein
