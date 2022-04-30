Ravens pick CB Damarion Williams with the No. 141 overall pick

With the No. 141 overall selection, the Baltimore Ravens select Houston cornerback Damarion Williams.

We’ve selected Houston CB Damarion Williams in the 4th round with pick No. 141!



Welcome to Baltimore, @FTK2662! pic.twitter.com/8W0seb8gP4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022

After taking Jalyn Amour-Davis with their second pick in the fourth round, the Ravens double dip at the cornerback position with their last. Williams is the first Houston player the team has drafted since Tyus Bowser in 2017, will provide quality depth behind starters Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. He will also play a lot of snaps on special teams.

Damarion Williams NFL Draft Profile