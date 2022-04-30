Ravens pick TE Isaiah Likely with the No. 139 overall pick

With the No. 139 overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens select Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely.
Not just Likely, he's a Raven— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022
Welcome to Baltimore, @DaGorilla4 ❗️ pic.twitter.com/Tunmb4Tk4D
With Likely, the Ravens are receiving a big-play tight end who scored 12 receiving touchdowns in 2021. Over the course of his college career, Likely scored five receiving touchdowns on catches of 50-plus yards. He now joins the Ravens tight end room of Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and fellow rookie Charlie Kolar.
Isaiah Likely NFL Draft Profile
Tight end prospect with an intangibles profile and positional traits that make him projectable to the next level. Likely was a winner in high school and played a pivotal role in the ascension of Coastal Carolina over the past two seasons. He lacks a prototypical tight end frame and is an inconsistent blocker, but he runs well and filled up his career stat sheet with big plays. It could take Likely a year or two to find his footing against stronger, faster coverage, but he has the tools to uncover against NFL coverage as an “F” tight end. — Lance Zierlein
