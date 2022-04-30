Ravens pick TE Isaiah Likely with the No. 139 overall pick

With the No. 139 overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens select Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely.

Not just Likely, he's a Raven



Welcome to Baltimore, @DaGorilla4 ❗️ pic.twitter.com/Tunmb4Tk4D — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022

With Likely, the Ravens are receiving a big-play tight end who scored 12 receiving touchdowns in 2021. Over the course of his college career, Likely scored five receiving touchdowns on catches of 50-plus yards. He now joins the Ravens tight end room of Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and fellow rookie Charlie Kolar.