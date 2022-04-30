Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting Jordan Stout, Isaiah Likely, and Damarion Williams

The Ravens entered Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft with a plethora of remaining picks to continue to beef up the roster.
With the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round, Baltimore selected Penn State punter Jordan Stout.
Nice replacement for Sam Koch. Baltimore, expect nukes. https://t.co/O7azyo5NIm— Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) April 30, 2022
Ravens get arguably the best punter in the draft in Jordan Stout. https://t.co/j7gZ4e0qZg— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 30, 2022
Sam Koch was entering the final year on his contract. He turns 40 in August. If the Ravens release him, it represents $2.1 million in camp savings. https://t.co/i8yyHoZ0nG— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022
Per @audsnyder4 , P Jordan Stout spent his Penn State pro day working exclusively as a holder.— Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) April 30, 2022
No pressure, but former #Ravens spec teams coach Jerry Rosburg has called Sam Koch the best holder in the history of football.
His control is insane too. Absolutely wrecked Araiza and everyone else in % inside 5, 10, and 20. Touchback percentage super low.— Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) April 30, 2022
If you think the BALTIMORE RAVENS can’t evaluate P/K… I’ve got nothing for ya. https://t.co/uZFybFnleI
With the No. 139 overall pick in the fourth round, the Ravens selected Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely.
With the 139th pick, the Ravens are taking another athletic pass-catching TE. Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely. He can stretch the field. He had five career TEs of 50-plus yards.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022
Isaiah Likely was drafted with pick 139 of round 4 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 4.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 520 out of 1014 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/y0C4ZWp3fZ #RAS #Ravens pic.twitter.com/YZXMypX8lE— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022
Love that Isaiah Likely went to the Ravens. Hate that he's buried at TE3 at best to start his career.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022
With their 5th pick in the 4th round (No. 139), Ravens select:— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 30, 2022
Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
The Ravens take their 2nd pass-catching tight end in the 4th round before selecting their first WR in the draft. Likely averaged 15.4 yards per catch and caught 27 TDs in 4 years.
#Ravens take Isaiah Likely, who is good#ourChants pic.twitter.com/BtalovyZiH— Eric Eager (@PFF_Eric) April 30, 2022
Surprising that the Ravens double-dipped on tight ends before cornerbacks or edge rushers. But this is the kind of offense they want to run.— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 30, 2022
Likely had 27 career touchdowns and over 2,000 yards receiving in four years at Coastal.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022
Ravens select Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely.— Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) April 30, 2022
Ravens "revolutionary" offense this year will feature 1 WR, 5 TEs ...
With the No. 141 overall pick in the fourth round, Baltimore selected Houston cornerback Damarion Williams.
With the Ravens' 6th (and last) pick in the fourth round (No. 141), the Ravens select:— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 30, 2022
Damarion Williams, CB, Houston
Williams is a 2-time team captain who is known for his toughness. He could fit in well as a nickel back.
Damarion Williams was drafted with pick 141 of round 4 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.2 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 762 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/iiteQSv3MB #RAS #Ravens pic.twitter.com/IZ9j6gpGwi— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022
With pick 141 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the #Ravens are selecting CB Damarion Williams— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 30, 2022
This was their 6th pick of the fourth round. They made all of them without trading and they already had a great draft before this round.
Ravens take Houston CB Damarion Williams with the final pick of their fourth round.— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 30, 2022
He projects as a nickel cornerback, though he lined up everywhere in college. Hugely competitive player who could help out on special teams.
Houston CB Damarion Williams goes to the Ravens to cap off a wild Round Four... He's a typical Raven pick, a tough, hard-nosed, versatile team captain who can fill many roles....— Joe Platania (@BaltimoreJoeyP) April 30, 2022
