Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting Jordan Stout, Isaiah Likely, and Damarion Williams

The Ravens entered Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft with a plethora of remaining picks to continue to beef up the roster.

With the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round, Baltimore selected Penn State punter Jordan Stout.

Nice replacement for Sam Koch. Baltimore, expect nukes. https://t.co/O7azyo5NIm — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) April 30, 2022

Ravens get arguably the best punter in the draft in Jordan Stout. https://t.co/j7gZ4e0qZg — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 30, 2022

Sam Koch was entering the final year on his contract. He turns 40 in August. If the Ravens release him, it represents $2.1 million in camp savings. https://t.co/i8yyHoZ0nG — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022

Per @audsnyder4 , P Jordan Stout spent his Penn State pro day working exclusively as a holder.



No pressure, but former #Ravens spec teams coach Jerry Rosburg has called Sam Koch the best holder in the history of football. — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) April 30, 2022

His control is insane too. Absolutely wrecked Araiza and everyone else in % inside 5, 10, and 20. Touchback percentage super low.



If you think the BALTIMORE RAVENS can’t evaluate P/K… I’ve got nothing for ya. https://t.co/uZFybFnleI — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) April 30, 2022

With the No. 139 overall pick in the fourth round, the Ravens selected Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely.

With the 139th pick, the Ravens are taking another athletic pass-catching TE. Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely. He can stretch the field. He had five career TEs of 50-plus yards. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022

Isaiah Likely was drafted with pick 139 of round 4 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 4.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 520 out of 1014 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/y0C4ZWp3fZ #RAS #Ravens pic.twitter.com/YZXMypX8lE — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Love that Isaiah Likely went to the Ravens. Hate that he's buried at TE3 at best to start his career. — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

With their 5th pick in the 4th round (No. 139), Ravens select:



Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina



The Ravens take their 2nd pass-catching tight end in the 4th round before selecting their first WR in the draft. Likely averaged 15.4 yards per catch and caught 27 TDs in 4 years. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 30, 2022

Surprising that the Ravens double-dipped on tight ends before cornerbacks or edge rushers. But this is the kind of offense they want to run. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 30, 2022

Likely had 27 career touchdowns and over 2,000 yards receiving in four years at Coastal. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022

Ravens select Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely.



Ravens "revolutionary" offense this year will feature 1 WR, 5 TEs ... — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) April 30, 2022

Ravens select Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely.



Ravens "revolutionary" offense this year will feature 1 WR, 5 TEs ... — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) April 30, 2022

With the No. 141 overall pick in the fourth round, Baltimore selected Houston cornerback Damarion Williams.

With the Ravens' 6th (and last) pick in the fourth round (No. 141), the Ravens select:



Damarion Williams, CB, Houston



Williams is a 2-time team captain who is known for his toughness. He could fit in well as a nickel back. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 30, 2022

Damarion Williams was drafted with pick 141 of round 4 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.2 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 762 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/iiteQSv3MB #RAS #Ravens pic.twitter.com/IZ9j6gpGwi — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

With pick 141 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the #Ravens are selecting CB Damarion Williams



This was their 6th pick of the fourth round. They made all of them without trading and they already had a great draft before this round. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 30, 2022

Ravens take Houston CB Damarion Williams with the final pick of their fourth round.



He projects as a nickel cornerback, though he lined up everywhere in college. Hugely competitive player who could help out on special teams. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 30, 2022