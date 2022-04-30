Ravens pick TE Charlie Kolar with the No. 128 overall pick

With the No. 128 overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens select Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar.

A tight end with elite measurements and statistical production, Kolar’s tape can be a little bit average when studying the entire body of work. Despite his outstanding size and length, Kolar is not very aggressive or effective as a point-of-attack blocker. He has the tools to improve but needs to add a glass-chewing mentality to match up against NFL defenders. There isn’t much wiggle and bend in his route work, but he understands angles and leverage. He finds a way to open throwing windows for his quarterback. He has box-out talent to keep catch windows clean and his quiet, sticky hands are automatic. I’m not sure his college production will travel with him, but he should become a solid move tight end as a Day 2 selection. — Lance Zierlein

“He’ll get better as a blocker — they all do. He’s got great size, great hands and he’s really productive in their passing game. He might end up being another Mark Andrews.” — Personnel executive for AFC team