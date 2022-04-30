Ravens pick CB Jalyn Armour-Davis with the No. 119 overall pick

With the No. 119 overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens select Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

In 2018, the Baltimore Ravens selected Alabama cornerback Anthony Averett with the No. 118 overall pick. Four years later, after Averett departed in free agency this offseason, the Ravens find their replacement in the same alma mater, and only one spot later in the draft.

One-year starter from a Nick Saban defense with prototypical traits but a lack of consistency in using them. Armour-Davis is long, fast and talented, but is a developmental prospect, which is unusual for an Alabama cornerback entering the NFL. He should be unencumbered by scheme and possesses a profile that screams press-man. He’s more linear than fluid and will give ground at break points, but he has the burst to make it up. If he can learn to play with his back to the football, the downfield completions will dry up quickly. He’s a willing and reliable tackler in run support and could help on special teams early on. Improvement is likely with more experience, so a grade leaning more heavily to traits over tape appears to be necessary. — Lance Zierlein