 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ravens pick P Jordan Stout with the No. 130 overall pick

The Sam Koch succession plan is officially in place as the Wolf Pack is slated to get another new member.

By Joshua Reed
/ new
Illinois v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

With the No. 130 overall selection, the Baltimore Ravens select Penn State punter Jordan Stout.

Stout is clearly the eventual if not the immediate successor to longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch. After 16 years of faithful service and consistent performance, it appears that the writing is on the wall for the end of his tenure with the team while Stouts is just beginning. He handled punting, place kicking, and kick off duties for the Nittany Lions and averaged 46 yards per punt in college.

P Jordan Stout NFL Draft Profile

“Handled both kicking and punting duties but will be a full-time punter at the next level. Stout combines quality power with outstanding touch to flip fields and throw darts depending upon his positioning. He hangs the ball up to limit returns and rarely boots it into the end zone. He’s consistent and works with quick operation time. He has the makings of a steady, long-term NFL punter.” - Lance Zierlein

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...