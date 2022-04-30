Ravens pick P Jordan Stout with the No. 130 overall pick

With the No. 130 overall selection, the Baltimore Ravens select Penn State punter Jordan Stout.

Stout is clearly the eventual if not the immediate successor to longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch. After 16 years of faithful service and consistent performance, it appears that the writing is on the wall for the end of his tenure with the team while Stouts is just beginning. He handled punting, place kicking, and kick off duties for the Nittany Lions and averaged 46 yards per punt in college.

