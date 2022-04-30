Ravens pick P Jordan Stout with the No. 130 overall pick

With the No. 130 overall selection, the Baltimore Ravens select Penn State punter Jordan Stout.
We’ve selected Penn State punter @JORDANSTOUT92 with pick No. 130! pic.twitter.com/MF6R8RmWC0— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022
Stout is clearly the eventual if not the immediate successor to longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch. After 16 years of faithful service and consistent performance, it appears that the writing is on the wall for the end of his tenure with the team while Stouts is just beginning. He handled punting, place kicking, and kick off duties for the Nittany Lions and averaged 46 yards per punt in college.
P Jordan Stout NFL Draft Profile
“Handled both kicking and punting duties but will be a full-time punter at the next level. Stout combines quality power with outstanding touch to flip fields and throw darts depending upon his positioning. He hangs the ball up to limit returns and rarely boots it into the end zone. He’s consistent and works with quick operation time. He has the makings of a steady, long-term NFL punter.” - Lance Zierlein
