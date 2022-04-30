Ravens pick OT Daniel Faalele with the No. 110 overall pick

With the No. 110 overall selection, the Baltimore Ravens select Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.

Faalale adds more depth at offensive line as they look to build a protective wall around quarterback Lamar Jackson. Faalale is looked at as a developmental tackle who has incredible upside, especially with his massive 6-foot-8, 384-pound frame. The Ravens now have made their “multiple contingency plans” regarding offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley come true.

Daniel Faalale NFL Draft Profile

“Enormous right tackle prospect who often feels like he’s going through an internal checklist of movements rather than cutting it loose and playing. Faalele has been able to overwhelm and move opponents with his sheer mass but might need a little more spice in his play demeanor to become a more willful, nasty block finisher against NFL linemen. He’s ready to stuff a face-up rush attack right now, but lacks the lateral change-of-direction quickness to succeed if left out on an island against speed. He’s played just four total seasons of competitive football so his instincts and technique will continue to sharpen. The key to Faalele’s NFL success will be directly tied to how teams accentuate his strengths and mask his weaknesses with coaching and scheme.” — Lance Zierlein