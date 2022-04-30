Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting Daniel Faalele, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Charlie Kolar

The Ravens entered Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft with a plethora of remaining picks to continue to beef up the roster.

With the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round, Baltimore selected Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.

The Ravens are so good at this — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) April 30, 2022

Build that wall! — Lacie DeCosta (@DeCostaLacie) April 30, 2022

Daniel Faalele was drafted with pick 110 of round 4 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 2.37 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 930 out of 1218 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/FJQcWTUx19 #RAS #Ravens pic.twitter.com/uSr0Y2by2X — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Faalale to the Ravens because of course — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) April 30, 2022

The Ravens do it year after year, pick after pick



Daniel Faalele is the Orlando Brown Jr. pick all over again



I don't think Faalele will ever be a LT... but he's gonna be a good RT — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 30, 2022

The Ravens love large human beings. Going to hear a lot of comparisons to Orlando Brown Jr.



This man is 6-foot-8, 384 pounds. Once the former Australian rugby player gets some polish, he could turn into a monster. https://t.co/wflxgTJqcW — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) April 30, 2022

Ravens still have plenty of needs, but one thing DeCosta has clearly done this offseason is solidifying the offensive line with Linderbaum, Faalele and Morgan Moses. https://t.co/xXrYXrrYD3 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022

This dude is massive. Reminds me of… Orlando Brown? https://t.co/N9S2lkZP00 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

hope we can watch this mammoth line up against Calais Campbell some in training camp https://t.co/d2Le2YCQ1N — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 30, 2022

Fit is so important for success in the NFL. Faalele is going to the perfect offense for his skill set. Another good draft pick for the Ravens. https://t.co/9dbEqQkk3d — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 30, 2022

Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, David Ojabo, Travis Jones and now Daniel Faalele - #Ravens kill it as usual. https://t.co/jzwHV87f5u — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 30, 2022

Ravens just found their short-yardage back. pic.twitter.com/v2K2hmcMZz — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 30, 2022

With the No. 119 overall pick in the fourth round, the Ravens selected Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Jalyn Armour-Davis allowed just 290 yards on 44 targets (27 catches) last season at Alabama, per PFF. First season as a starter. pic.twitter.com/oFKen9NEr9 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 30, 2022

The @Ravens as usual pillaging the baddest dudes on the planet. Awesome pick with Jalyn Armour-Davis at corner. To me no doubt one of best corners in the draft. Size, speed, tackles and no one gets open against him. Ravens secondary looking scary — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2022

Ravens replace one fourth-round Alabama corner: Anthony Averett (5-11, 178 pounds)



With another fourth-round Alabama corner that's a bit larger: Jalyn Armour-Davis (6-1, 197) — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) April 30, 2022

The Baltimore Ravens pick Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis at No. 118 overall.



52.3 passer rating allowed in 2021 (2nd lowest among SEC CBs) ❌ pic.twitter.com/tRh1yGvcmR — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Jalyn Armour-Davis was only a one-year starter at Alabama and he's dealt with some injuries. But at 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds, he's the type of long and athletic corner that the Ravens love. He runs a 4.39 40. Aggressive in run support and plays special teams, too — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022

Every #Ravens pick so far was ranked in my Top 100 overall--including 2 in the top 20, 3 in the top 30 and 4 in the top 40. pic.twitter.com/lZPgNQQ3lL — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2022

Jalyn Armour-Davis was drafted with pick 119 of round 4 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.16 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 570 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/AJv4ICpTQx #RAS #Ravens pic.twitter.com/dlGmJ8bCYI — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Love the Jalyn Armour-Davis pick for the Ravens. Adding to their secondary with him and Kyle Hamilton. Plus four picks to invest in the trenches. Very typical Ravens draft and it's great. Another four 4th rounders to go for them too! — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 30, 2022

With pick No. 128 overall in the fourth round, Baltimore selected tight end Charlie Kolar.

This is an all-timer draft considering the context of the class. Are they just drafting off the consensus board on every pick https://t.co/3uawGcTxOT — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 30, 2022

The Ravens take Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar at No. 128 overall. He was a third-team All-American last year (62 catches for 756 yards and six TDs).



Good option behind Mark Andrews. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 30, 2022

of course Kolar to the #Ravens — Eric Eager (@PFF_Eric) April 30, 2022

The #Ravens draft Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar. 6-foot-6, 250 pound "move" TE who can be weapon in passing game. 62-756-6 TDs this past year.



Oh, and a 3.99 GPA as mechanical engineer — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) April 30, 2022

With the Ravens' third pick in the fourth round (No. 128), the Ravens select:



Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State



Kolar is a 6-foot-6 target who caught 23 career TDs. He was also a high school teammate of NBA star guard Trey Young. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 30, 2022

Kolar is 6-foot-7 and 252 pounds. Kolar is a big red zone target. He had over 2,000 yards receiving and 23 TDs at Iowa State. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022

Charlie Kolar is another big receiving target for Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/QEzE5CEhbb — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 30, 2022