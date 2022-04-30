 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting Daniel Faalele, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Charlie Kolar

By Dustin Cox
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 Guaranteed Rate Bowl - West Virginia v Minnesota Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ravens entered Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft with a plethora of remaining picks to continue to beef up the roster.

With the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round, Baltimore selected Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.

With the No. 119 overall pick in the fourth round, the Ravens selected Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

With pick No. 128 overall in the fourth round, Baltimore selected tight end Charlie Kolar.

