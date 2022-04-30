AFC North Draft Roundup: Day 3

Day 3 of the draft has come to a close and the AFC North saw another infusion of talent to conclude the weekend. Between Rounds 4-7, the Baltimore Ravens led the way with seven players drafted followed by the Cleveland Browns, who added six more prospects.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted four players and the Cincinnati Bengals drafted three, trading away a seventh-round pick in order to move up. Here’s a run down of all the picks across the division from Saturday.

Cleveland Browns

Pick No. 108: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

With their first fourth-round pick, the Browns quickly scooped up one of the top remaining players in Perion Winfrey. The Oklahoma defensive tackle boosted his draft stock with an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl, where he was awarded MVP. Many anticipated Winfrey being a Day 2 selection, so this is a strong value pick for Cleveland.

Pick No. 124: K Cade York, LSU

The Bengals drafted a kicker last year, and now the Browns do the same with LSU’s Cade York in the fourth round. York has been one of the best kickers in college football and while drafting a kicker this high is always controversial, the Browns have struggled to find consistency at the position. The idea here is that York will solve their issues.

No. 156 (via MIN): RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati

The Browns acquired this pick via the Minnesota Vikings, as well as a 2023 fourth-rounder, for the No. 118 pick. Jerome Ford, who they selected, was a workhorse running back for the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2021. He racked up over 1,300 rushing yards and scored 20 total touchdowns. He can be a valuable No. 3 behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in Cleveland.

Pick No. 202: WR Michael Woods II, Oklahoma

The Browns used their No. 202 pick to take another wide receiver, this time Oklahoma’s Michael Woods II. Woods has prototypical size and athleticism at 6-foot-2 with a 40-yard dash time of 4.55. Cleveland has now added a total of three new wideouts this offseason after trading for Amari Cooper and drafting David Bell on Day 2.

Pick No. 223: DE Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

The Browns continued their run on Oklahoma prospects at No. 223, selecting edge rusher Isaiah Thomas. The 23-year-old led the Sooners in sacks this past season alongside Nik Bonitto and also was their leading sack-getter in 2020, too. He’s a base defensive end and should be a good scheme fit in Cleveland.

Pick No. 246: IOL Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech

For the first time in the draft, the Browns added an offensive lineman with the 246th pick, selecting Dawson Deaton. Deaton was a three-year starter and redshirt senior at Texas Tech, where he earned All-Big 12 recognition for three consecutive seasons.

Baltimore Ravens

Pick No. 110: OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

The Ravens added a second offensive lineman with their first fourth-round pick, nabbing Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele. Faalele is a physical specimen at 6-foot-8, 390Ibs but moves extremely well for his size. He profiles similarly to Orlando Brown Jr. and was a Day 2 projection in the eyes of many, so another good value selection here for the Ravens. He could be a long-term solution at right tackle.

Pick No. 119: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

The Ravens finally got their Crimson Tide prospect with the 119th pick, selecting cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. The 6-foot-1 corner is long and athletic and flashed a lot during his lone season as a starter in 2021, earning a second-team All-SEC selection. Davis needs some refinement/development but has high upside and fills a depth need for the Ravens. He can be their replacement for Anthony Averett, another former fourth-round pick from Alabama.

Pick No. 128: TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa St.

For a tight end, Charlie Kolar has tremendous size and length. His soft hands and consistency as a pass-catcher were evident often in college, evidenced by his strong statistical production. There’s a lot of room for development as a run-blocker and route-runner, but he can contribute as a complimentary receiving threat right away.

Pick No. 130: P Jordan Stout, Penn St.

The Browns draft a kicker and six picks later, the Ravens draft a punter — Jordan Stout out of Penn State. Stout was an elite punter for the Nittany Lions and also kicked 23 field goals in 2021. This selection likely spells the end of Sam Koch’s time in Baltimore. The 40-year-old veteran very well may be retiring.

Pick No. 139: TE Isaiah Likely, Costal Carolina

Just 11 picks after taking Charlie Kolar, the Ravens double-dip at tight end with Isaiah Likely out of Costal Carolina. Likely was even more productive than Kolar in 2021, racking up nearly 1,000 receiving yards. He’s another pass-catching threat and big body who can make plays over the middle of the field.

Pick No. 141: CB Damarion Williams, Houston

With their last pick in the fourth round, the Ravens again double-dipped, this time at cornerback with Houston’s Damarion Williams. The two-time team captain profiles as a nickel cornerback with good man coverage ability. He isn’t the tallest or fastest corner but brings added special teams value to the table, which the Ravens covet.

Pick No. 196: RB Tyler Badie, Missouri

The Ravens used their final selection of the draft to scoop up a running back, drafting Tyler Badie out of Missouri. Badie projects as a change-of-pace scat back but rushed for over 1,600 yards in 2021, displaying some high-level rushing ability. His skill set should be a nice addition to the Ravens’ running back room.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick No. 138: WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

After taking George Pickens in the third round, the Steelers load up even more at wide receiver with this pick. Calvin Austin is a 5-foot-8 speedster out of Memphis who can stretch the field and burn cornerbacks in 1-on-1 coverage. Pittsburgh is replenishing their wideout core after drafting QB Kenny Pickett in the first round.

Pick No. 202: TE Connor Heyward, Michigan St.

The Steelers got in on the tight end mix late in the sixth round, nabbing Connor Heyward out of Michigan State. He is the brother of current and longtime Steelers’ defensive tackle Cam Heyward, so for that reason alone this pick makes a ton of sense. Pittsburgh has now drafted a tight end three times since 2019 (Zach Gentry in 2019, Pat Freiermuth in 2021).

Pick No. 225: LB Mark Robinson, Ole Miss

The Steelers are usually a good bet to draft a linebacker every year. They waited until pick No. 225 to do so but added Ole Miss’ Mark Robinson, who transferred to Mississippi from Presbyterian. He was a driving force for the Rebels’ defense in 2021, racking up 91 total tackles and three sacks.

Pick No. 241: QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State

With their first pick of the draft, the Steelers took a quarterback. With their last pick of the draft, they did the same — taking Chris Oladokun out of South Dakota St. Oladokun bounced around to a few different colleges but showcased good arm talent and athleticism for the Jackrabbits. He’ll be in the mix with Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky.

Cincinnati Bengals

Pick No. 136: OT Cordell Volson, North Dakota St.

Similar to their draft pick from last year, Jackson Carman, Cordell Volson possesses tackle-guard versatility on the offensive line. The Bengals used their first pick on Day 3 to further add to the o-line after three straight defensive picks in the first three rounds. Volson may compete for starting reps right away or serve as a versatile backup.

No. 166 (via CHI): S Tycen Anderson, Toledo

The Bengals traded the No. 174 pick and a seventh-rounder to move eight spots, which they did to select Toledo’s Tycen Anderson. Anderson is an athletic safety who ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash and played five seasons at Toledo. He continues a theme of improving the secondary for the Bengals, who already drafted two defensive backs earlier.

Pick No. 226: DE Jeffery Gunter, Costal Carolina

To conclude their 2022 draft, the Bengals took another defensive talent in Costal Carolina’s Jeffery Gunter. Gunter played 47 total games for the Chanticleers. In 2021, he forced two fumbles and recorded 5.5 sacks. He’ll add some depth to Cincinnati’s edge defender core.