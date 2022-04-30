2022 Ravens Roster Outlook: Post-Draft edition

With an 11 rookie haul in the 2022 NFL Draft, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has bolstered most areas of depth chart.

He landed a generation safety, high-floor center, upside edge rusher and defensive tackle, plus offensive tackle, cornerback and tight end depth. Yet the wide receiver corps exits the draft with less talent than it boasted before Marquise Brown was traded away on Thursday night. DeCosta still has some work to do before Week 1 of the regular season...

Quarterback:

Lock - Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Synopsis - A couple arms will be added for training camp but Baltimore is set to enter the season with their franchise quarterback and his capable backup.

Running Back:

Lock - J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Bubble - Tyler Badie, Justice Hill

Longshot - Ty’Son Williams, Nate McCrary

Synopsis - Badie, Hill, Williams and McCrary will compete for the third running back spot.

Wide Receiver:

Lock - Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, James Proche

Longshot - Binjamin Victor, Jaylon Moore

Synopsis - After losing three former contributors from this position group, DeCosta is likely to add an established, starting caliber veteran via trade or free agency.

Tight End/Fullback:

Lock - Mark Andrews, Patrick Ricard, Charlie Kolar, Isaiah Likely

Bubble - Nick Boyle

Longshot - Josh Oliver, Tony Poljan, Ben Mason

Synopsis - Suddenly a crowded tight end room, Boyle could be released in June in order to prorate the dead money on his contract over two seasons.

Offensive Tackle:

Lock - Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele

Bubble - Ja’Wuan James

Longshot - Jaryd Jones-Smith

Synopsis - One season after struggling to field reliable tackles, the Ravens are hopeful to have four quality tackle options in 2022.

Interior Offensive Line:

Lock - Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari, Tyler Linderbaum, Ben Cleveland, Tyre Phillips

Bubble - Ben Powers, Trystan Colon

Longshot - Jimmy Murray

Synopsis - The addition of Linderbaum enables a three-way competition for the starting left guard spot.

Specialists:

Lock - Justin Tucker, Nick Moore

Bubble - Jordan Stout, Sam Koch

Synopsis - Sam Koch’s 16-year tenure in Baltimore is probably over following the selection of Stout.

Defensive Line:

Lock - Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington

Bubble - Derek Wolfe

Longshot - Kahlil McKenzie, Aaron Crawford, Xavier Kelly, Isaiah Mack

Synopsis - With the Brandon Williams’ era finished, the Ravens now roster a deep rotation of down lineman with pass rush ability.

Edge Defender:

Lock - Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo, Daelin Hayes

Bubble - Jaylon Ferguson

Synopsis - DeCosta may still add a veteran outside linebacker in the coming weeks considering Bowser and Ojabo’s injury status.

Linebacker:

Lock - Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch

Synopsis - While not among the best groups on the team, this quartet is capable of excelling when surrounded by the premium talent around them.

Cornerback:

Lock - Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Brandon Stephens, Jayln Armour-Davis

Bubble - Ar’Darius Washington, Damarion Williams, Kevin Seymour

Longshot - Robert Jackson, Kevin Toliver, Iman Marshall

Synopsis - It would not be surprising if the front office adds one more veteran corner to fully flesh out their depth at this oft-injured position.

Safety:

Lock - Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Chuck Clark, Geno Stone

Bubble - Tony Jefferson

Synopsis - Baltimore possesses perhaps the best safety corps in the NFL after signing Williams and drafting Hamilton.