Ravens 2022 Draft: Day 3 Instant Reactions

With the 110th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele...

Another outstanding value selection. Faalele checks a lot of boxes as a premium position need with tremendous upside. He has rare foot quickness for a man of his giant stature and should develop into an above average tackle after gaining more experience.

DeCosta has accomplished his objective of successfully remaking the offensive line depth this offseason. - Vasilis Lericos

As with every pick so far, I love this selection. The Ravens get a much-needed developmental offensive tackle with high upside potential. Faalele is a massive human being who is relatively new to the game of football. The best case scenario is that Baltimore found another steal in Round 3 at offensive tackle with a player who tested poorly just like they did in 2018 with Orlando Brown Jr. Faalele has the potential to become the Ravens’ starting right tackle down the road once Morgan Moses is gone. - Dustin Cox

The Ravens finally address the offensive tackle position with the biggest and one of the most athletic prospects in the entire draft. Faalele was one of the first tackles I scouted and he quickly became one of my favorites. He looks like a Polynesian Orlando Brown Jr. and will have time to develop into their right tackle of the future behind veteran Morgan Moses. His sheer size and length make him extremely hard for edge defenders to get around and nearly impossible to bull rush. Another great value pick that simultaneously addresses a top need. - Joshua Reed

Alien. He’s a perfect fit for what the Ravens want to do at right tackle. He comes in as one of the biggest player in the NFL. I think this is a steal and he can challenge Moses for the RT job, even if won’t earn it because they want him to develop more nuance in his pass sets. His hands are vice grips and his snatch move is lethal. He comes from a heavy run scheme and will fit right in. - Zach Canter

The Ravens continue finding tremendous value. Even after signing Morgan Moses in free agency, they needed a developmental offensive tackle with upside. Daniel Faalele is exactly that. At 6-foot-8, 390Ibs, Faalele is extremely nimble and athletic for his size. He may very well prove to be the Ravens’ long-term answer at right tackle but provides much-needed depth in the short term. — Frank Platko

With the 119th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis...

DeCosta is absolutely acing this draft with value selections and scheme fits at needy premium position. Armour-Davis packs an Alabama pedigree with the measurables to play press and underrated ball skills. Baltimore’s pass defense now has the personnel to suffocate opposing attacks. - Vasilis Lericos

The Ravens get back to their draft roots and address arguably their biggest need entering the draft by taking the Crimson Tide cornerback after losing one in free agency when Anthony Averrett signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. He will add depth on defense at corner and be a day one contributor on special teams. DeCosta continues to knock this draft out of the park with another great pick. - Joshua Reed

The Ravens finally address cornerback depth with a high upside prospect in Armour-Davis. Armour-Davis has the physical makeup of an NFL cornerback but has dealt with injuries over his career at Alabama which limited his playing time. He will have the opportunity to carve out a role on defense behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters right away due the lack of depth Baltimore has at the position. - Dustin Cox

Another homerun pick for Eric DeCosta and the Ravens. An athletic, long cornerback from Alabama? Armour-Davis was made for Baltimore. He profiles as a perfect replacement for Anthony Averett on the depth chart and gives the Ravens another matchup piece in the secondary. He landed in the perfect spot to develop and refine his game. - Frank Platko

They lost an Alabama 4th round corner in Anthony Averett. They immediately replace him with a perfect pick in Jalyn Armour-Davis. A smooth backpedal press man corner is gonna need a little development but should be taking snaps by the end of his rookie year. If he can stay healthy, he’s another steal in Round 4. - Zach Canter

With the 128th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar...

Kolar is a hybrid tight end who offers insurance behind Mark Andrews. A high character prospect with a high floor. With strong hands, precise route running and red zone production, he should become a reliable receiver for Lamar Jackson. - Vasilis Lericos

The Ravens have needed another receiving option at the tight end position since trading away Hayden Hurst and Kolar can hopefully be the answer behind Mark Andrews. It’s not a wide receiver, but Kolar will provide Lamar Jackson with another hopefully reliable target in the passing attack. Baltimore may return to more heavy tight end sets this season, similar to the 2019 season. - Dustin Cox

The Ravens address one of their most underrated yet necessary needs with a player that will serve as a complementary pass catching threat behind Mark Andrews and will provide Lamar Jackson with a huge target down the seam of the defense and especially in the red/end zone. - Joshua Reed

With impressive measurables and receiving ability, there’s a lot to like about Charlie Kolar’s game and fit in Baltimore. He needs development as a run blocker and route-runner, but has soft hands and a good catch radius. Look for him to be an immediate contributor as a receiving threat behind Mark Andrews. - Frank Platko

With the 130th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Penn State punter Jordan Stout...

Perhaps a bit early to select a punter in an exceptionally deep draft. Nonetheless, Stout provides a succession plan after Sam Koch with corresponding salary cap savings. And the Ravens emphasis on special teams has paid dividends throughout John Harbaugh’s tenure. - Vasilis Lericos

I won’t lie and act like I know anything about Jordan Stout, but the writing was on the wall that longtime punter Sam Kock’s career was nearing the end. The fourth round is a little rich for me to take a punter but the Ravens value special teams more than any team in the NFL. - Dustin Cox

This pick likely spells the end of the Sam Koch era in Baltimore. Using an earlier fourth-round pick on a punter seems a bit rich with the need for a wide receiver and cornerback still there for the Ravens. Perhaps they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt with these types of special teams picks, though. - Frank Platko

A year after moving on from longtime long snapper Morgan Cox, it appears that the Ravens are slated to do the same at punter with this pick. The last time they drafted a player at the position was 16 years ago when they took Sam Koch in the sixth round out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They clearly are going in a younger direction in all three phases. Stout is a versatile specialist that can not only handle punting duties but can also place kick and kickoff. - Joshua Reed

With the 139th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely...

A highly productive All-Conference move tight end, Likely adds even more depth to the tight end room, and much needed run after the catch ability. DeCosta took full advantage of the depth at the position in the fourth round. - Vasilis Lericos

Baltimore double dips at tight end with Likely. Likely was very productive as a receiving option in college and can potentially be used as a receiver in the Ravens’ offense. It is clear what direction Baltimore wants to take their offense. - Dustin Cox

The Ravens pickup another pass catching threat at the tight end position who I thought was going to be picked earlier. He is essentially a big bodied wide receiver masquerading as tight end so they might have addressed two needs with one pick although they still could use another speedster in the receiver room. Likely was the focal point of the Chanticleers’ offense last year and like Kolar, is dangerous seam stretcher. He averaged 15.4 yards per catch and caught 27 touchdowns in his college career. - Joshua Reed

Isaiah Likely was a near 1,000-yard receiver at Costal Carolina. Double-dipping at tight end is a bit of a surprising investment but the Ravens are adding another talented pass-catching threat in Likely. It will be interesting to see what the team’s plan is at a now-loaded tight end room. - Frank Platko

With the 141th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Houston cornerback Damarion Williams...

Double dipping at cornerback in the fourth round was wise from both a need and value perspective. Williams slots in as a nickel boasts with solid ball skills and man coverage ability. New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has been given all the pieces required to field a dominant defense. - Vasilis Lericos

The Ravens add more depth at the cornerback position. Williams gives them depth in the slot with the potential to compete for the starting spot in the nickel. Baltimore was burned badly by injuries at cornerback last season so double-dipping at the position was widely expected in this draft. - Dustin Cox

Not a surprise to see the Ravens double-dip at cornerback. They badly need to replenish their depth even after drafting Jayln Armour-Davis earlier in the fourth round. Damarion Williams is a clear nickel corner and replacement for Tavon Young. In addition to having press man coverage ability, he was a two-time team captain at Houston — something the Ravens obviously value. - Frank Platko

The Ravens double dip at the cornerback position, as many expected they would entering this year’s draft, and do so by picking up a prospect that played on the outside for the Cougars but projects best in the slot at nickel in the pros. Williams will see the field early and often on special teams, provide depth and could possibly even earn the starting slot cornerback job over the course of training camp and preseason. - Joshua Reed

With the 196th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Missouri running back Tyler Badie...

Badie should fill the change-of-pace and third-down receiving back role in Baltimore. His skillset complements Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins well. Using Day 3 picks on running backs is the most efficient way of building an effective rushing committee. - Vasilis Lericos

The Ravens add another running back to a room that was absolutely decimated by injuries last season. Badie brings the receiving ability that Baltimore has lacked at the position. This could mark the end of Justice Hill’s time with the Ravens unless they carry four running backs on the roster next season. - Dustin Cox

Tyler Badie gives the Ravens some added insurance. Using a sixth-round pick on a running back is a low-risk, high-reward type investment. Badie should complement the Ravens’ current backfield well and could prove to be an immediate upgrade at the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. - Frank Platko

The Ravens addressed one of their remaining sneakily under the radar needs with a dynamic talent that attended the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Badie lit it up for the Tigers last year and showed that he can be a weapon with the ball in his hands both as a rusher and receiver out of the backfield. With all three of their top running backs from last year coming off season ending injuries, the pint-sized playmaker could see the field early and often as a rookie and likely cost Justice Hill a roster spot. - Joshua Reed