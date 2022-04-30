2022 NFL Draft: Day 3 live blog, Ravens picks and more

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off at 12 o’clock noon ET, and the Baltimore Ravens are going to be mentioned frequently in the fourth round. As of now, they boast six fourth-round draft picks, along with a single sixth-round pick. The Ravens have made frequent mention of this being an important round for them and the chance to land some starting-caliber talent. During their post-Day 2 press conference, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said they still have somewhere around 85 players still on their board.

Drafted Ravens

Round 1, Pick No. 14 — S Kyle Hamilton Round 1, Pick No. 25 — C Tyler Linderbaum Round 2, Pick No. 45 — OLB David Ojabo Round 3, Pick No. 76 — DT Travis Jones

Ravens Remaining Picks

Round 4, No. 110

Round 4, Pick 119

Round 4, Pick 128

Round 4, Pick 130 (received from the Bills)

Round 4, Pick 139

Round 4, Pick 141

Round 6, Pick 197

Ravens Remaining Needs