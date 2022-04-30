2022 NFL Draft: Day 3 live blog, Ravens picks and more

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off at 12 o’clock noon ET, and the Baltimore Ravens are going to be mentioned frequently in the fourth round. As of now, they boast six fourth-round draft picks, along with a single sixth-round pick. The Ravens have made frequent mention of this being an important round for them and the chance to land some starting-caliber talent. During their post-Day 2 press conference, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said they still have somewhere around 85 players still on their board.
Drafted Ravens
- Round 1, Pick No. 14 — S Kyle Hamilton
- Round 1, Pick No. 25 — C Tyler Linderbaum
- Round 2, Pick No. 45 — OLB David Ojabo
- Round 3, Pick No. 76 — DT Travis Jones
Ravens Remaining Picks
- Round 4, No. 110
- Round 4, Pick 119
- Round 4, Pick 128
- Round 4, Pick 130 (received from the Bills)
- Round 4, Pick 139
- Round 4, Pick 141
- Round 6, Pick 197
Ravens Remaining Needs
- Outside linebacker
- Wide receiver
- Tight end
- Offensive tackle
- Cornerbacks
- Running back
- Inside linebacker
