Ravens herald DT Travis Jones ‘unusual’ combination of strength, speed and stamina

The Ravens netted a 6-foot-4, 335-pound defensive tackle in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft in UConn’s Travis Jones. But with such size and frame, don’t just consider him to be a run-stopping nose tackle. In 2021, Jones generated 47 tackles, 7.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks in 11 starts.

When asked about Jones, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said his pass-rush potential is unique.

“I think that’s unusual about him,” DeCosta said. “He’s a bigger guy. When you guys see him, he’s going to kind of harken back to some of the guys we’ve had come through here. Some of the big guys we’ve had. He’s a legit 335-pound guy, carries his weight very well. And in saying that, he’s got unusual quickness for his size. There’s a lot of development that could take place—will take place—with our coaches. I should say that [Asst. Head Coach & Defensive Line Coach] Anthony Weaver really, really sees the with this guy.”

For Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz, what stood out on Jones’ tape what how much he progressed and noted his stamina.

“You saw his technique improve, his stamina improve,” Hortiz said. “And he also plays a ton of snaps on film. More than your typical nose tackle/three technique. He plays on like 70-percent of the snaps, which is a lot, and [UConn] played some 100-play games, so he’s out there on the field a lot, he plays hard.”

What appeared to seal the deal on Jones becoming a potential draft target for the Ravens was his Senior Bowl performance.

“As Eric mentioned in [Jones’] Senior Bowl performance you really saw his footwork improve, using his hands and feet together and just capped it off with a great week of practice with an outstanding game,” Hortiz said.