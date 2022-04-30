Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says Ravens doctors are “optimistic” that Ojabo has a chance to play this year

The Ravens closed the book on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft by selecting two defensive standouts in outside linebacker David Ojabo (at No. 76 overall) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (at No. 76 overall).

After Day 2 concluded, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta, Head Coach John Harbaugh and Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz met with the media. Quickly, it was asked if Ojabo would have a chance to play this season.

“Well, we rely on our doctors and trainers and they have seen him but haven’t seen him since the re-checks [at the NFL Scouting Combine] in Indianapolis, but they’re optimistic that at some point this year he’ll have a chance to play ,” DeCosta said. “I can say, not specific to David, that we’ve had multiple Achilles injuries over the years, and some guys, actually we’re talking about one of the legends, [outside linebacker] Terrell Suggs, who tore his Achilles in May and I believe he came back to play in late October.”

DeCosta aired confidence that Ojabo can come back from the injury, as others have done so within the organization before him.

“We’ve had multiple guys that have done it and come back with very, very predictable results,” DeCosta said. “And for us, there might be a delay, but we think he’s going to come back with a vengeance and play outstanding football.”

DeCosta also (jokingly) mentioned that he himself overcame a torn Achilles at 40-years old and was running within three and a half months.