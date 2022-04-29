Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting Travis Jones

With the No. 76 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones.
As with their previous three picks, Twitter was flooded with positive reactions to Eric DeCosta’s latest pick.
Baltimore Ravens draft:— Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) April 30, 2022
R1 (14) S Kyle Hamilton
R1 (25) C Tyler Linderbaum
R2 (45) Edge David Ojabo
R2 (76) DI Travis Jones
Kansas City Chiefs draft:
R1 (21) CB Trent McDuffie
R1 (30) Edge George Karlaftis
R2 (54) WR Skyy Moore
R2 (62) S Bryan Cook
These are INSANE hauls.
Ravens get UCONN DT Travis Jones. He has an interior pass-rushing presence. Had 4 1/2 sacks last year. Jones is 6-foot-4, 325 pounds.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022
The Ravens drafts are always so filthy— Joey Langone (@JoeyLangone) April 30, 2022
Ravens: <scoop up every talented stud who drops>— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 30, 2022
NFL teams: pic.twitter.com/LfVuz0B1re
Ravens keep killing it. NFL execs told me Travis Jones could be a first round pick.— Dan Pompei (@danpompei) April 30, 2022
The Ravens have struggled to generate a consistent interior pass rushing presence for a long time now— Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 30, 2022
Travis Jones should help with that
The Ravens just took Travis Jones - a pick I would’ve been ecstatic about for Dallas at 56.— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 30, 2022
They’re having a terrific draft as usual.
There is no question in my mind that the #Ravens are finding, by a significant margin, the most value in the draft.— Matt Wise (@TheMattWise) April 30, 2022
I am FAR from the only one who believes so.#NFLDraft https://t.co/6Y26ucQC7t
Travis Jones had 25 pressures. That's a DI I can get behind— Josh No-coin Hermsmeyer (@friscojosh) April 30, 2022
The Ravens are killing it in this draft. Amazing haul so far.— Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF) April 30, 2022
NO clue how the Ravens do it— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 30, 2022
buddy, this Ravens draft— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 30, 2022
S Kyle Hamilton
C Tyler Linderbaum
EDGE David Ojabo
DT Travis Jones
like usual, they take care of business, this draft is mean pic.twitter.com/w2m6luDvOh
Literally every pick: “This is SUCH a Ravens pick." https://t.co/jJzHgTnQYB— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022
The Baltimore Ravens pick Connecticut DL Travis Jones at No. 76 overall.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022
87.6 PFF grade in 2021 (5th among FBS DLs) pic.twitter.com/zxZ9IYOXke
New Ravens DT Travis Jones is an athletic 6-foot-4, 330-pounder who can gobble up double teams and adds pass-rush ability (4.5 sacks last season). Daniel Jeremiah had him ranked No. 37. Lance Zierlein also projected him to the second round. Ravens get him at 76.— Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) April 30, 2022
