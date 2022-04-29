Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting Travis Jones

With the No. 76 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones.

As with their previous three picks, Twitter was flooded with positive reactions to Eric DeCosta’s latest pick.

Baltimore Ravens draft:



R1 (14) S Kyle Hamilton

R1 (25) C Tyler Linderbaum

R2 (45) Edge David Ojabo

R2 (76) DI Travis Jones



These are INSANE hauls. — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) April 30, 2022

Ravens get UCONN DT Travis Jones. He has an interior pass-rushing presence. Had 4 1/2 sacks last year. Jones is 6-foot-4, 325 pounds. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 30, 2022

The Ravens drafts are always so filthy — Joey Langone (@JoeyLangone) April 30, 2022

Ravens: <scoop up every talented stud who drops>



NFL teams: pic.twitter.com/LfVuz0B1re — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 30, 2022

Ravens keep killing it. NFL execs told me Travis Jones could be a first round pick. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) April 30, 2022

The Ravens have struggled to generate a consistent interior pass rushing presence for a long time now



Travis Jones should help with that — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 30, 2022

The Ravens just took Travis Jones - a pick I would’ve been ecstatic about for Dallas at 56.



They’re having a terrific draft as usual. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 30, 2022

There is no question in my mind that the #Ravens are finding, by a significant margin, the most value in the draft.



I am FAR from the only one who believes so.#NFLDraft https://t.co/6Y26ucQC7t — Matt Wise (@TheMattWise) April 30, 2022

Travis Jones had 25 pressures. That's a DI I can get behind — Josh No-coin Hermsmeyer (@friscojosh) April 30, 2022

The Ravens are killing it in this draft. Amazing haul so far. — Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF) April 30, 2022

NO clue how the Ravens do it — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 30, 2022

buddy, this Ravens draft



S Kyle Hamilton

C Tyler Linderbaum

EDGE David Ojabo

DT Travis Jones



like usual, they take care of business, this draft is mean pic.twitter.com/w2m6luDvOh — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 30, 2022

Literally every pick: “This is SUCH a Ravens pick." https://t.co/jJzHgTnQYB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

The Baltimore Ravens pick Connecticut DL Travis Jones at No. 76 overall.



87.6 PFF grade in 2021 (5th among FBS DLs) pic.twitter.com/zxZ9IYOXke — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022