 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ravens pick DL Travis Jones with the No. 76 overall pick

The Ravens D-line gets another addition

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 26 UConn at UMass Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WIth the No. 76 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones.

The Ravens go defense for the third time in four picks, and land themselves a young defensive tackle in a room full of veterans. Jones was a highly-rated prospect, with Mel Kiper Jr. having him ranked No. 39 on his prospect big board.

Interestingly, Jones lines up as a nose tackle but generated 4.5 sacks last season.

Travis Jones NFL Draft Profile

“Nose tackle with size and power that fuels his rumbling playing style. Jones lacks explosive get-off and hand twitch. He’s unlikely to be a quick-win defender, but the anchor and upper-body power are present for gap-control duties once he gets his footwork and hand usage schooled up. He was a standout on a bad defense and more than held his own against the toughest competition he faced. Jones has the demeanor, traits and overall ability to become a successful run-plugger and potential starter in a two-gapping scheme.” — Lance Zierlein

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...