Ravens pick DL Travis Jones with the No. 76 overall pick

WIth the No. 76 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones.

The Ravens go defense for the third time in four picks, and land themselves a young defensive tackle in a room full of veterans. Jones was a highly-rated prospect, with Mel Kiper Jr. having him ranked No. 39 on his prospect big board.

Interestingly, Jones lines up as a nose tackle but generated 4.5 sacks last season.

Elite athlete. Insane pop in his hands. Massive, massive club and club combos. https://t.co/IFzXVIWe06 pic.twitter.com/0V0GKSMTfA — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) April 30, 2022