Ravens pick DL Travis Jones with the No. 76 overall pick

WIth the No. 76 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones.
Welcome to Baltimore, @bigtrav76 ❗️ pic.twitter.com/Fa5YH6Mssh— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022
The Ravens go defense for the third time in four picks, and land themselves a young defensive tackle in a room full of veterans. Jones was a highly-rated prospect, with Mel Kiper Jr. having him ranked No. 39 on his prospect big board.
Interestingly, Jones lines up as a nose tackle but generated 4.5 sacks last season.
Elite athlete. Insane pop in his hands. Massive, massive club and club combos. https://t.co/IFzXVIWe06 pic.twitter.com/0V0GKSMTfA— Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) April 30, 2022
Travis Jones NFL Draft Profile
“Nose tackle with size and power that fuels his rumbling playing style. Jones lacks explosive get-off and hand twitch. He’s unlikely to be a quick-win defender, but the anchor and upper-body power are present for gap-control duties once he gets his footwork and hand usage schooled up. He was a standout on a bad defense and more than held his own against the toughest competition he faced. Jones has the demeanor, traits and overall ability to become a successful run-plugger and potential starter in a two-gapping scheme.” — Lance Zierlein
