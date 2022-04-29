 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting David Ojabo

Reunited with Mike Macdonald

By Dustin Cox
After an eventful first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo with the No. 45 overall pick. Ojabo was considered a first-round prospect and potential option with the No. 14 pick for the Ravens before suffering a torn Achilles at Michigan’s pro day.

Reactions on Twitter continued to be overwhelmingly positive towards Baltimore’s draft so far.

