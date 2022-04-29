Ravens pick OLB David Ojabo with the No. 45 pick

With the No. 45 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select outside linebacker David Ojabo.

Ojabo was heralded as a Day 1 pick, even being linked to the Ravens at the No. 14 overall pick. Unfortunately, Ojabo tore his Achilles during his Pro Day on March 19.

Tests confirmed that LB David Ojabo tore his Achilles, per a Michigan source. Doctors expect a full and complete recovery.



Rams’ RB Cam Akers tore his Achilles last summer and was back in about six months, and doctors expect Ojabo to be on the same timeline. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

Ojabo will have a pair of familiar faces to welcome him aboard the Ravens in Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, who was his defensive coordinator in Michigan last season. Ojabo was also a teammate of Odafe Oweh in high school.

David Ojabo NFL Draft Profile

“Emerging edge defender who should see a substantial leap in play consistency with more time to work on his technique and learn the game. The upside is evident, despite his inexperience. At times, the run tape can be a rough study, but it improved as the 2021 season progressed. Ojabo’s rush approach is fairly sophisticated with the feet and agility to juke, stutter, spin and race his way past offensive tackles. He’s not ready to take on pro run blockers, but Ojabo is in the early stages of his physical and play development. The Achilles tear he suffered at his pro day is likely to hurt his draft stock, but it will be hard for teams to pass on his upside if he remains available in the second round.” — Lance Zierlein