Ravens 2022 Draft: Day 2 Instant Reactions

With the 45th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo...

Ojabo is an explosive pass rusher with knack for forcing fumbles. He slipped in the draft due to an Achilles tear suffered earlier this month. A high ceiling prospect who will eventually pair well with fellow edge defenders Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser.

In Ojabo and Kyle Hamilton, Eric DeCosta has added defensive pieces that will help the Ravens defend against the pass and create more takeaways. - Vasilis Lericos

I consider this an excellent pick. Ojabo was a highly-touted prospect that the Ravens were linked with at No. 14 overall. The torn Achilles is of course a concern but the Ravens are confident he can recover from the injury and make an impact. Now, the Ravens have a pair of solid outside linebackers, but they may not be playing together in 2022 as Ojabo recovers. This feels like another pick where the Ravens see the great value in landing the best player available. - Kyle P. Barber

David Ojabo is one of my favorite prospects in this class. I think his potential as a pass-rusher is higher than just about any other edge rusher and if not for his Achilles injury, the Ravens might have taken him at No. 14. There is inherently risk involved because of the injury, but as a pure talent, Ojabo is too enticing not to take here. At full strength, Ojabo and Odafe Oweh is a scary edge rusher duo and Mike Macdonald knows full well how to utilize his strengths better than anyone. - Frank J. Platko

While this pick may not yield immediate dividends in year one, the Ravens land a player that many pundits projected to in many mocks before he got hurt at his Pro Day and Ojabo reunites with the defensive coordinator that orchestrated his best season at the college level in Mike Macdonald. Once he recovers, the Ravens will have a pair of edge rushers with elite athleticism that could form quite the dangerous duo for years to come after taking Odafe Oweh in the first round last year. - Josh Reed

Awesome pick. The pairing with Oweh, the return with Macdonald. It just makes so much sense. The Ravens have their bookends at the edge for the next four year. Oweh can perform the Hutchinson role while Ojabo continues what he did while at Michigan. Macdonald get his boy back and this defense really starts to take shape. The Ravens have had three picks and gotten three first round talents at this point. - Zach Canter

The Ravens landed a first-round talent in the second round due to an unfortunate injury suffered during the pre-draft process. David Ojabo reunites with his previous defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and will pair with Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser once he returns to the field. Ojabo may not play this season, but this has the potential to be an extremely valuable pick down the road. The Ravens have netted three great prospects with their first three picks of the draft with a plethora of picks remaining. - Dustin Cox

With the 76th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones...

Another outstanding value selection.

Jones is a stout tackle with ideal measurables, quickness and legitimate pass rush ability. He will add youth and depth to a defensive line that will have the ability to rotate through a two-deep of capable bodies for the first time in a few seasons. DeCosta has restocked every level of the defense with high upside prospects through the first three rounds. - Vasilis Lericos

Again the Ravens let the board play out and land a tremendous value pick. Travis Jones was a borderline consensus Top-40 talent and the Ravens were able to snag him more than 30 picks later. Jones brings some much-needed youth and juice to the defensive line and will immediate factor into the front-seven rotation. He has a high upside but is ready to contribute from Day 1. It’s almost impossible not to be a fan of this selection. - Frank J. Platko

The Ravens add some much-needed youth to the defensive line with a player I would have been happy with in the second round. Travis Jones has the potential to bring some interior pressure up front for Baltimore — something they have sorely lacked in recent seasons. Eric DeCosta has netted incredible value so far in this draft with each selection. - Dustin Cox

The Ravens go ‘BPA’ yet again and land yet another prospect that is among the highest rated at their position in this year’s class who was viewed as a fringe first round in the middle of the third. Jones was one of my favorite players to scout in during this process and Eric DeCosta delivers on his intention to get younger on the defensive line with a stud that can be the heir apparent to Michael Pierce as soon as 2023, and offers more upside as a pass rusher from day one. - Joshua Reed

Insane value. They have four top 50 players in the first three rounds of their draft. Immediate interior pass rush, a replacement for Michael Pierce in a year. Another BPA pick. He has nuclear hands and will take snaps right away. - Zach Canter