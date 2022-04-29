Ravens 2022 Draft: Day 2 Instant Reactions

With the 45th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo...

Ojabo is an explosive pass rusher with knack for forcing fumbles. He slipped in the draft due to an Achilles tear suffered earlier this month. A high ceiling prospect who will eventually pair well with fellow edge defenders Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser.

In Ojabo and Kyle Hamilton, Eric DeCosta has added defensive pieces that will help the Ravens defend against the pass and create more takeaways. - Vasilis Lericos

I consider this an excellent pick. Ojabo was a highly-touted prospect that the Ravens were linked with at No. 14 overall. The torn Achilles is of course a concern but the Ravens are confident he can recover from the injury and make an impact. Now, the Ravens have a pair of solid outside linebackers, but they may not be playing together in 2022 as Ojabo recovers. This feels like another pick where the Ravens see the great value in landing the best player available. - Kyle P. Barber

David Ojabo is one of my favorite prospects in this class. I think his potential as a pass-rusher is higher than just about any other edge rusher and if not for his Achilles injury, the Ravens might have taken him at No. 14. There is inherently risk involved because of the injury, but as a pure talent, Ojabo is too enticing not to take here. At full strength, Ojabo and Odafe Oweh is a scary edge rusher duo and Mike Macdonald knows full well how to utilize his strengths better than anyone. - Frank J. Platko

While this pick may not yield immediate dividends in year one, the Ravens land a player that many pundits projected to in many mocks before he got hurt at his Pro Day and Ojabo reunites with the defensive coordinator that orchestrated his best season at the college level in Mike Macdonald. Once he recovers, the Ravens will have a pair of edge rushers with elite athleticism that could form quite the dangerous duo for years to come after taking Odafe Oweh in the first round last year. - Josh Reed

Awesome pick. The pairing with Oweh, the return with Macdonald. It just makes so much sense. The Ravens have their bookends at the edge for the next four year. Oweh can perform the Hutchinson role while Ojabo continues what he did while at Michigan. Macdonald get his boy back and this defense really starts to take shape. The Ravens have had three picks and gotten three first round talents at this point. - Zach Canter

The Ravens landed a first-round talent in the second round due to an unfortunate injury suffered during the pre-draft process. David Ojabo reunites with his previous defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and will pair with Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser once he returns to the field. Ojabo may not play this season, but this has the potential to be an extremely valuable pick down the road. The Ravens have netted three great prospects with their first three picks of the draft with a plethora of picks remaining. - Dustin Cox