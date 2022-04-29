Day 2 mock drafts have the Ravens taking a wide receiver in Round 2

With the Baltimore Ravens trading Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, they’ve now added wide receiver to their list of needs. Many mock drafts have them going for a wideout in the second round, though there is no consensus on who the start should be. According to USA Today’s Mark Schofield, North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson could be the answer at No. 45 overall.

“Now with a need at wide receiver, [the Ravens] add Christian Watson from North Dakota State,” Schofield wrote. “Watson is a super-athletic receiver, and with some refinement to his releases and at the catch point, he could be a huge addition to the Ravens’ offense.”

Watson would be a bigger target for Lamar Jackson, standing at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds. However, Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski sees them sticking with a player who is similar in build to Brown by drafting Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore, at No. 45.

“The Ravens traded Hollywood Brown during the first round,” Kemspki wrote. “Well, now they have to replace him. Moore had a very productive 2021 season, catching 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 TDs.”

The lack of consensus with who the Ravens could be targeting—even when narrowed down to the wide receiver position— has Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson seeing the Ravens take Georgia wide receiver George Pickens.

“Having traded away Marquise Brown in a wild opening night trade, the Baltimore Ravens look to bolster their wide receiver group in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft,” Hodgkinson wrote. “On talent alone, George Pickens is a devastatingly impactful pass catcher.”

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., these three are top 10 in this years’ wide receiver class, with Watson ranked the highest at six, Moore at eight, and Pickens closing out the top 10.