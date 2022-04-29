NFL Draft Day 2: Who are the best players available for the Ravens?

Following a dramatic and exciting Day 1, the Baltimore Ravens netted themselves Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round. With picks at No. 45 and No. 76 on deck, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta also holds six picks between No. 110-141, giving himself enough ammo to move up or down if he desires. After a couple of surprise first-round picks, such as New England selecting Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange, there are a bevy of intriguing players on the board.

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

Ebiketie is one of the more polished pass rushers in this class. Twitchy, with explosive get-off, bend and nasty hand counters. Ebiketie brings a similar skillset to outside linebacker Justin Houston.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Booth has incredible foot quickness, ball skills and plays with absolute tenacity against screens and in the run game. The former five-star recruit has drawn comparisons to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey for good reason and the Ravens desperately need another cornerback.

Logan Hall, DL, Houston

The former Houston Cougar is a phenomenal athlete with a massive frame along with elite athleticism. He overwhelms blockers with nifty lateral quickness paired with a nasty bullrush and fluid swim moves to engulf quarterbacks while being a well-built run defender.

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Baltimore suddenly has a huge need in their wide receiver room and Moore brings the juice. Don’t let his height fool you, he’s well built and plays with strength and elite quickness in his releases to get off the line of scrimmage and can win vertically or after the catch. Moore led the nation in missed tackles forced last year with 26.

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Gordon possesses special movement skills and has athleticism to boot that has been displayed spending time both outside and in the slot for the Huskies. Gordon makes plays in all phases and his processing/pattern matching would grow under fellow former Husky Marcus Peters.

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Pickens has the best hands in this class, plain and simple. He’s tall, wiry and violent in the run game. His ball skills, vertical speed and frame are awesome. He carries himself as a true villain which has led to some suspensions and missed games which could give teams trepidation.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean is undersized, similarly to Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, though many view him as the best linebacker in this class. He plays with his hair on fire and has true sideline to sideline speed, processes in coverage well while being one of the most explosive blitzing backers in the last few classes.

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Ojabo has some of the best pass rushing tape in this class with legit bend, speed and a knack for locating the football and forcing fumbles in the pocket. Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles at his Pro Day and was still a work in progress setting the edge, but he’s a special athlete and Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike MacDonald should be able to provide a ton of insight in this instance.

Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

Paschal is one of the most violent edge defenders in this class, who rag-dolled SEC tight ends, guards and tackles in the run game as well as on stunts. Paschal lined up all over for Kentucky and is a terrific run defender and has enough movement skill in space to make plays outside the tackle box.

Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

One of the bendiest, longest edge defenders in this class, Jackson is a high-upside pass rusher. The former Trojan has been yanked around between multiple defensive coordinators at USC which hasn’t helped his development, but he’s a fun athlete that’s still developing against the run. His inside spin counter is lethal and he can contort his body at the top of his rush in rare and unique ways to find the quarterback.