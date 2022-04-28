Lamar Jackson reacts to Ravens trading Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the most active teams on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft as they made two selections and traded away wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s made his feelings known on Twitter regarding the trade of his favorite wide receiver and close friend.

Wtf — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

Brown was drafted by General Manager Eric DeCosta with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft — his first-ever selection after taking over for Ozzie Newsome at the position. Brown quickly became a crucial playmaker for Baltimore’s offense as one of Jackson’s go-to targets in the passing game. The two also developed a close relationship off the field.

First-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman will now be the team’s top option at the position heading into his second season with Devin Duvernay, James Proche, and Tylan Wallace behind him. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews will likely remain Jackson’s favorite target.

Jackson is entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract with no reported progress on a new contract to keep the former unanimous MVP as the face of the team for the foreseeable future. Jackson’s reaction to the team trading away Brown may not have any effect on contract talks in the long run, but it is certainly worth monitoring for now.

The Ravens need to add another wide receiver now, which could come as early as the No. 45 overall pick in the second round on Friday night.