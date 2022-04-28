 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting Tyler Linderbaum

The Ravens upgrade the offensive line

By Dustin Cox
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After trading away wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the No. 100 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick, the Ravens then traded again — sending the No. 23 pick to the Buffalo Bills to move back two spots while picking up an extra fourth-round pick.

With the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Baltimore selected Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.More positive reactions flooded Twitter for the Ravens’ first-round results.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...