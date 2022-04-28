Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting Tyler Linderbaum

After trading away wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the No. 100 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick, the Ravens then traded again — sending the No. 23 pick to the Buffalo Bills to move back two spots while picking up an extra fourth-round pick.

With the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Baltimore selected Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.More positive reactions flooded Twitter for the Ravens’ first-round results.

Wow. The @Ravens landed my model's #2 overall prospect (S Kyle Hamilton) at 14 and #9 overall prospect (C Tyler Linderbaum) at 25.



Wild. — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) April 29, 2022

Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum. Clearly the two best players at their respective positions. Potentially dominant players for a prolonged period of time.



Ravens doing Ravens things. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022

the ravens left the first round with kyle hamilton and tyler linderbaum pic.twitter.com/Slj3eRdiwe — charles (top 10 podcaster/mock drafter) mcdonald (@FourVerts) April 29, 2022

Tyler Linderbaum doesn't fit the Ravens' typical size profile, but he absolutely fits their physicality. Baltimore got the best center prospect in a long time at No. 25. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) April 29, 2022

With the No. 25 overall pick, the Ravens select Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.



It's the first time in the Ravens' 27-year draft history that they've selected a center in the first round. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 29, 2022

Yes, I love Tyler Linderbaum to the Ravens. They can expand what they do in the run game! — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) April 29, 2022

Tyler Linderbaum is fantastic. Didn’t think he’d go in the first round. Ravens got a dude. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 29, 2022

The Ravens will love what Tyler Linderbaum brings in the screen game if they, you know, run more than TWO of them next year. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) April 29, 2022

Man, Ravens have had themselves a nice night. Don't be mad at me. It's just the truth. Kyle Hamilton at safety, now Tyler Linderbaum at center. Both fell. — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) April 29, 2022

The perfect fit: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum goes #25 overall to the Baltimore Ravens, the same franchise that enjoyed long-term success with ex-Hawkeye Marshal Yanda.



Linderbaum becomes the 11th first-round #NFLDraft pick of the Kirk Ferentz era. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) April 29, 2022

The Ravens always draft so damn well.



Kyle Hamilton AND Tyler Linderbaum?



Bruh. — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) April 29, 2022

Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum is such a classic Ravens draft. Two really good players. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 29, 2022

Take a bow, #Ravens GM Eric DeCosta. Got the perfect center, Tyler Linderbaum, after taking a freak safety, Kyle Hamilton at 14. And all they needed to do was trade a gutless WR who sulked more than he worked, and pick up a 4th to move two spots down. — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) April 29, 2022

While other teams outsmarted themselves, the Ravens got Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) April 29, 2022

The Ravens, as always are the winners of the draft. Kyle Hamilton AND Tyler Linderbaum, sheesh — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) April 29, 2022