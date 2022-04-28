Ravens pick C Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick

With the No. 25 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select center Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa.
Welcome to Baltimore, Tyler Linderbaum❗️ pic.twitter.com/le7hlkw7Vk— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2022
Linderbaum was a highly-linked prospect to Baltimore, as USA Today’s Doug Farrar caught Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta strongly interested in the Iowa lineman.
Eric DeCosta was practically blowing kisses to Linderbaum from the podium at the scouting combine. You pay attention to things like that. https://t.co/5ED4OJxM3A— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 24, 2022
According to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, Linderbaum has “Pro Bowl potential but needs to be matched with a move-based rushing attack.” Fortunately for both parties, the Ravens operate in a strong move-based rushing attack utilizing quarterback Lamar Jackson, and expected starting running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.
“[Linderbaum] has the foot quickness and GPS to consistently find top positioning in the first phase of the block. He plays with leverage and body control to sustain and keep the running lane open. However, his size will make block finishing somewhat hit or miss and he will need help against some of the bigger defenders lining up across from him. Teams with certain size standards might pass on him but his tenacity and talent make him a can’t-miss prospect if matched in the right scheme.” — Lance Zierlein
