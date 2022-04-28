Ravens pick C Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick

With the No. 25 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select center Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa.

Welcome to Baltimore, Tyler Linderbaum❗️ pic.twitter.com/le7hlkw7Vk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2022

Linderbaum was a highly-linked prospect to Baltimore, as USA Today’s Doug Farrar caught Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta strongly interested in the Iowa lineman.

Eric DeCosta was practically blowing kisses to Linderbaum from the podium at the scouting combine. You pay attention to things like that. https://t.co/5ED4OJxM3A — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 24, 2022

According to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, Linderbaum has “Pro Bowl potential but needs to be matched with a move-based rushing attack.” Fortunately for both parties, the Ravens operate in a strong move-based rushing attack utilizing quarterback Lamar Jackson, and expected starting running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.